Cincinnati has a nice mix of hands-on jobs right now, from entry-level cleaning to skilled HVAC and leadership roles. If you like keeping buildings, grounds, or gear in top shape, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Healthcare Services Group, Inc

Healthcare Services Group, Inc Location: Cincinnati, OH (long-term care facility)

Cincinnati, OH (long-term care facility) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $14.00/hr

Why it’s worth a look: Keep resident areas clean and safe by buffing, refinishing, and caring for floors. Includes free telemedicine, Rx discounts, EAP, and training, with potential access to medical, dental, vision, and more depending on eligibility.

Employer: Ohio Department of Behavioral Health

Ohio Department of Behavioral Health Location: 1101 Summit Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45237

Type: Full-time, Classified, Union (OCSEA)

Pay: $21.48/hr (Step 1, with raises over time)

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:30am–4:00pm

Monday–Friday, Why it’s worth a look: Mix of plumbing, HVAC, carpentry, and grounds work at a state behavioral health campus, with strong state benefits like medical, free dental/vision after eligibility, pension, paid leave, and 11 holidays.

Employer: CIG Communities

Location: Cincinnati, OH (residential community)

Cincinnati, OH (residential community) Type: Full-time, On-site

Pay: $22–$26/hr (DOE)

Benefits: Health insurance, PTO, holiday pay

Health insurance, PTO, holiday pay Why it’s worth a look: Apartment-style role handling HVAC, electrical, plumbing, carpentry, and turns, plus emergency on-call rotation. Good fit if you’ve got 3+ years in residential maintenance and like variety in your day.

Employer: Cushman & Wakefield / C&W Services

Location: Based in Cincinnati, OH supporting sites in Bedford & Glenwillow, OH

Based in supporting sites in Type: Full-time, salaried

Pay: $85,000–$100,000/yr (posting also notes $95,000–$110,000 range with 10% bonus potential)

(posting also notes $95,000–$110,000 range with potential) Schedule: Onsite Mon–Fri , visit each site twice weekly; on-call 24/7 for both locations

Onsite , visit each site twice weekly; for both locations Why it’s worth a look: Leadership role over large distribution center facilities, managing techs, safety, and performance data. Comes with robust benefits (medical, 401(k) match, paid holidays, parental leave) and clear paths to higher-level maintenance management.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Location: Cincinnati, OH (mobile, client sites)

Cincinnati, OH (mobile, client sites) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Great if you like working solo and staying on the move. You’ll detail interiors and exteriors on-site, using your own equipment, with a focus on high-quality work and friendly customer service.

Employer: Four Seasons Environmental, Inc.

Location: FDA Building, Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $34.15/hr + $6.93/hr fringe benefit

Hours: 7:00am–4:00pm

Benefits: Medical, dental, life, disability, 401(k) with match , holidays, vacation

Medical, dental, life, disability, , holidays, vacation Why it’s worth a look: High-skill commercial HVAC role working on labs, freezers, growth chambers, hydronic heat, and BMS/DDC. Strong fit if you have a Universal Refrigerant License and like steady, technical work with a facilities contractor.

Employer: Queen City Sportsplex

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati, OH Type: Part-time, in-person

Pay: $15.00/hr

Schedule: Flexible; weekdays and weekends , hours vary by ice/court rentals

Flexible; , hours vary by ice/court rentals Why it’s worth a look: Keep a busy sports complex clean—rinks, courts, locker rooms, restrooms, lobby, arcade, restaurant, and exterior. Good for experienced cleaners within 25 miles who want steady physical work and can handle nights/weekends.

Employer: Four Seasons Environmental, Inc.

Location: FDA Building, Cincinnati, OH

Type: Part-time

Pay: $34.15/hr

Hours: TBD

Why it’s worth a look: Same advanced commercial HVAC and lab equipment focus as the full-time role, but with part-time hours. Good option if you’re licensed and want high hourly pay with a lighter schedule.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.