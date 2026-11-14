Cincinnati’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around aerospace, defense, and advanced manufacturing. If you’ve got design or RF skills, there are some strong options on the table.

Employer: LSI Industries Inc.

LSI Industries Inc. Location: Cincinnati, OH (corporate HQ)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lighting layouts and photometric design for interior and exterior projects using AutoCAD and LSI’s product lines. Good fit if you like fast-paced project work, have CAD skills, and want solid benefits (401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO).

Employer: Sira Consulting, an Inc 5000 company

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level mechanical/piping role (about 7–10 years’ experience) in chemical/FMCG/food/pharma plants. You’ll handle layouts, equipment selection, P&IDs, field support, and vendor coordination using tools like AutoCAD/Plant 3D/E3D.

Employer: Northrop Grumman – Cincinnati (Xetron)

Location: Cincinnati, OH (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Principal: $103,600–$155,400; Sr. Principal: $129,300–$193,900

High-impact RF systems role supporting U.S. government and intelligence missions. Requires U.S. citizenship and an active Top Secret clearance, with work on RF design, analysis, testing, and mentoring junior engineers; relocation assistance may be available.

Employer: GE Aerospace

Location: Evendale (Cincinnati area), OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead turbine airfoil design for military engines within Edison Works. Needs a Bachelor’s in engineering, 5+ years airfoil/blade/nozzle design, and ability to obtain/maintain a U.S. Secret clearance. Comes with broad GE benefits (medical, 401(k) with match, PTO, tuition help).

Employer: GE Aerospace

Location: Evendale (Cincinnati area), OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Focus on turbine rotor design for military engines, leading projects and cross-functional teams. Requires a Bachelor’s in engineering, 5+ years rotor design, and ability to obtain/maintain a U.S. Secret clearance, with the same robust GE benefits package.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has related openings that might be a better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.