Cincinnati has a nice mix of office jobs right now, from entry-level front desks to higher-paying coordinator and executive roles. Lots of these are in healthcare and nonprofits, plus a few small local businesses.

Employer: Dinsmore & Shohl LLP

Location: Cincinnati, OH (Downtown law firm)

Type: Full-time, 9am–6pm

Salary: Not listed

Help run the front of a large law firm—set up conference rooms, greet clients, handle phones, mail, and supplies. Good fit if you like a busy, professional office and have 1–2 years of experience.

Employer: Cincinnati Children’s

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time, rotating shift

Salary: Not listed

Front-line role helping families with registration, admissions, and scheduling at a top-ranked children’s hospital. Great entry into healthcare—high school diploma required, no direct experience needed.

Employer: G&J Pepsi-Cola Bottlers, Inc.

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: Not listed

High-level support for both the CFO and Chief HR Officer—calendar and travel, board materials, reports, contracts, training events, and insurance claims. Ideal if you have 3–5 years executive support and strong Microsoft 365 skills.

Employer: Tech Tailor Made / CDM Computers & BYOC nonprofit

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Part-time, contract (in person)

Salary: $19–$21/hour

Split role: support the CEO (scheduling, travel, admin) and help grow the business with social media, email, and text marketing. Good for someone with EA/office manager experience who enjoys marketing and community events.

Employer: Cincinnati Occupational Therapy Institute (COTI)

Location: Blue Ash (Cincinnati), OH – in person

Type: Full-time (30+ hours)

Salary: $16/hour

Work in a pediatric therapy clinic—greet families, answer phones, take payments, manage new client intake, and handle insurance checks and supplies. Full-time hours come with health, dental, PTO, and holidays.

Employer: Dean’s Cards

Location: Cincinnati, OH 45227 – in person

Type: Part-time, 24–28 hrs/week, weekdays only

Salary: From $15/hour

Behind-the-scenes office work sorting and sleeving sports cards in a casual, low-stress environment. Flexible daytime schedule, no nights or weekends, plus 401(k) match and PTO.

Employer: M Work Auto Body

Location: Cincinnati, OH – in person

Type: Full-time

Salary: $14–$16/hour

Be the first face customers see at a growing auto body shop—greet guests, answer phones, help with bookings, and keep the front desk organized. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, and free parking.

Employer: Bristol Hospice

Location: Cincinnati, OH office – in person

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8am–5pm

Salary: $23–$25/hour

Mix of front office and billing work—phones, filing, medical forms, Medicare/Medicaid and private billing, and supply tracking. Strong benefits and a mission-driven hospice setting; 1+ year healthcare data entry preferred.

Employer: ArtsWave

Location: Cincinnati, OH 45202 – hybrid after 90 days

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Salary: $50,000–$60,000/year

Handle donation processing, donor records, and gift-related customer service in a busy arts nonprofit. Great if you love Excel, accuracy, and supporting the local arts scene; includes strong benefits and up to 7% 401(k) match.

Employer: Not listed (MTHCS school)

Location: Cincinnati, OH – in person

Type: Full-time, 260 days/year

Salary: $37,367–$49,538/year

Front office role in a school—welcome visitors, manage student records, and support school events and daily operations. Good for someone who likes working around students and families.

Employer: Mola Home Health Care

Location: Cincinnati, OH – in person

Type: Part-time

Salary: $19–$20/hour

Oversee scheduling, medical records, billing support, and compliance for a home health office. Best for someone with prior medical office or healthcare admin experience and comfort with EHR/EMR systems.

Employer: Select Medical

Location: Cincinnati, OH – float between clinics; home clinic on UC campus

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8am–5/6pm

Salary: $17–$18/hour (based on experience)

Work the front desk at multiple outpatient physical therapy clinics—greet and register patients, schedule visits, verify insurance, and collect copays. Good step into medical admin if you have at least 1 year of front desk experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on hours and flexibility.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.