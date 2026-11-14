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📋 Cincinnati Admin & Clerical Jobs with Multiple Great Openings
Cincinnati has a nice mix of office jobs right now, from entry-level front desks to higher-paying coordinator and executive roles. Lots of these are in healthcare and nonprofits, plus a few small local businesses.
Office Services Clerk
Employer: Dinsmore & Shohl LLP
Location: Cincinnati, OH (Downtown law firm)
Type: Full-time, 9am–6pm
Salary: Not listed
Help run the front of a large law firm—set up conference rooms, greet clients, handle phones, mail, and supplies. Good fit if you like a busy, professional office and have 1–2 years of experience.
Patient Representative
Employer: Cincinnati Children’s
Location: Cincinnati, OH
Type: Full-time, rotating shift
Salary: Not listed
Front-line role helping families with registration, admissions, and scheduling at a top-ranked children’s hospital. Great entry into healthcare—high school diploma required, no direct experience needed.
Executive Assistant (CFO & CHRO)
Employer: G&J Pepsi-Cola Bottlers, Inc.
Location: Cincinnati, OH
Type: Full-time, exempt
Salary: Not listed
High-level support for both the CFO and Chief HR Officer—calendar and travel, board materials, reports, contracts, training events, and insurance claims. Ideal if you have 3–5 years executive support and strong Microsoft 365 skills.
Executive Assistant to CEO and Marketing Manager
Employer: Tech Tailor Made / CDM Computers & BYOC nonprofit
Location: Cincinnati, OH
Type: Part-time, contract (in person)
Salary: $19–$21/hour
Split role: support the CEO (scheduling, travel, admin) and help grow the business with social media, email, and text marketing. Good for someone with EA/office manager experience who enjoys marketing and community events.
Administrative Assistant – Full Time
Employer: Cincinnati Occupational Therapy Institute (COTI)
Location: Blue Ash (Cincinnati), OH – in person
Type: Full-time (30+ hours)
Salary: $16/hour
Work in a pediatric therapy clinic—greet families, answer phones, take payments, manage new client intake, and handle insurance checks and supplies. Full-time hours come with health, dental, PTO, and holidays.
Part-Time Office Associate
Employer: Dean’s Cards
Location: Cincinnati, OH 45227 – in person
Type: Part-time, 24–28 hrs/week, weekdays only
Salary: From $15/hour
Behind-the-scenes office work sorting and sleeving sports cards in a casual, low-stress environment. Flexible daytime schedule, no nights or weekends, plus 401(k) match and PTO.
Receptionist / Front Office Assistant
Employer: M Work Auto Body
Location: Cincinnati, OH – in person
Type: Full-time
Salary: $14–$16/hour
Be the first face customers see at a growing auto body shop—greet guests, answer phones, help with bookings, and keep the front desk organized. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, and free parking.
Business Office Specialist (Hospice)
Employer: Bristol Hospice
Location: Cincinnati, OH office – in person
Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8am–5pm
Salary: $23–$25/hour
Mix of front office and billing work—phones, filing, medical forms, Medicare/Medicaid and private billing, and supply tracking. Strong benefits and a mission-driven hospice setting; 1+ year healthcare data entry preferred.
Data Entry & Donor Services Coordinator
Employer: ArtsWave
Location: Cincinnati, OH 45202 – hybrid after 90 days
Type: Full-time, non-exempt
Salary: $50,000–$60,000/year
Handle donation processing, donor records, and gift-related customer service in a busy arts nonprofit. Great if you love Excel, accuracy, and supporting the local arts scene; includes strong benefits and up to 7% 401(k) match.
School Secretary
Employer: Not listed (MTHCS school)
Location: Cincinnati, OH – in person
Type: Full-time, 260 days/year
Salary: $37,367–$49,538/year
Front office role in a school—welcome visitors, manage student records, and support school events and daily operations. Good for someone who likes working around students and families.
Office Administrator – Home Health Care
Employer: Mola Home Health Care
Location: Cincinnati, OH – in person
Type: Part-time
Salary: $19–$20/hour
Oversee scheduling, medical records, billing support, and compliance for a home health office. Best for someone with prior medical office or healthcare admin experience and comfort with EHR/EMR systems.
Medical Front Office – Patient Service Specialist (Float)
Employer: Select Medical
Location: Cincinnati, OH – float between clinics; home clinic on UC campus
Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8am–5/6pm
Salary: $17–$18/hour (based on experience)
Work the front desk at multiple outpatient physical therapy clinics—greet and register patients, schedule visits, verify insurance, and collect copays. Good step into medical admin if you have at least 1 year of front desk experience.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on hours and flexibility.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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