📅 High school football championship coming to Paycor Stadium

The OHSAA Division I, Region 4 Football Championship is coming to Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Friday, November 20, 2026, with kickoff at 7 p.m. (gates open 5:30 p.m. at the West and East general admission gates).

Key details:

Teams: To be decided after the Nov. 13 semifinal games

To be decided after the semifinal games Tickets: $12 , online at ohsaa.org/tickets starting Monday at 10:00 a.m. (no tickets sold at the Bengals Box Office; QR codes on-site link to online sales)

, online at starting (no tickets sold at the Bengals Box Office; QR codes on-site link to online sales) Parking: $10 , credit card only, in surrounding lots and garages on game day

, credit card only, in surrounding lots and garages on game day Stadium rules: Paycor is cashless; use credit/debit or mobile pay for concessions. No alcohol will be served. Clear Bag Policy will be in effect.

Media can request passes by emailing kyle.williams@bengals.nfl.net. For more info, media contacts are tstried@ohsaa.org and Bridget.Doherty@HamiltonCountyOhio.gov | 513-658-0149.