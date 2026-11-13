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🚧 Two NB Spring Grove Ave lanes closing for 2 weeks starting 11/16
11 days ago
🚧 Two northbound lanes on Spring Grove Ave at Harrison will be closed for about two weeks.
Starting Monday, 11/16, a two-lane closure will be in place on northbound Spring Grove Avenue at Harrison. The work is expected to last approximately two weeks.
If you drive through this area, especially during rush hour, allow extra time and consider using another route until the lanes reopen.
More Info: Two lanes of NB Spring Grove Ave at Harrison closi...
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