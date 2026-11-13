The Healthy Moms & Babes mobile van is paused, and all services are now offered at the office at 7102 Pippin Road, Cincinnati, OH 45239 starting Tuesday, November 17. Clients can pick up diapers and other resources on their regular service days between 10:00 AM and 1:00 PM, but anyone who already used the van in November must wait until December for more resources. For the rest of November, clients who normally go to Villages at Roll Hill (11/17), Crossroads Health (11/18), Avondale Town Center (11/19), New Jerusalem (11/23), Park At Springdale (11/24), and Clovernook Apartments (11/25) should instead come to the 7102 Pippin Road office, where all community operations will continue until further notice.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Healthy Moms & Babes