undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Colerain
Colerain Police food and toy drive at Kroger
10 days ago
Colerain Police will hold a Fill the Cruiser food and toy drive at the Kroger Marketplace, 3636 Springdale Rd. on Saturday, November 20, from 12–4 p.m. Residents are asked to bring non-perishable food such as beans, canned corn, instant mashed potatoes, and canned soup, plus new, unwrapped toys that will be given to local kids this holiday season on behalf of The Help Squad.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Colerain Police
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.