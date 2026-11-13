Colerain Police will hold a Fill the Cruiser food and toy drive at the Kroger Marketplace, 3636 Springdale Rd. on Saturday, November 20, from 12–4 p.m. Residents are asked to bring non-perishable food such as beans, canned corn, instant mashed potatoes, and canned soup, plus new, unwrapped toys that will be given to local kids this holiday season on behalf of The Help Squad.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Colerain Police