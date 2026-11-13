Cincinnati’s growth game is strong right now, with new projects and neighborhoods on the rise. If you’re into planning, housing, or city-building, there are some solid roles open.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

WSP in the U.S. Location: Cincinnati, OH (and other Ohio offices)

(and other Ohio offices) Salary: $90,000 – $110,000

Type: Full-time

This role leads siting and routing studies for energy projects (transmission, substations, renewables) across Ohio and nearby states. Great fit if you have 5+ years in environmental science or geology, strong technical writing, and want to guide big infrastructure decisions with tools like ArcGIS.

Employer: Smith + Howard (recruiting for the City)

(recruiting for the City) Location: Cincinnati, OH

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Executive-level role leading the City’s economic growth, real estate development, and neighborhood revitalization strategy. You’ll sit on the senior leadership team, oversee staff and budgets, and work directly with developers, business leaders, and elected officials to drive investment and job creation.

Employer: Elmington Living

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Internship

Front-line role at an affordable housing community, helping residents tour, apply, and move in while staying compliant with LIHTC and HUD/Section 8 rules. Good for someone with customer service or sales experience who wants to grow in property management and affordable housing.

Employer: Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA)

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Leads operations for a portfolio of affordable and mixed-finance properties, supervising property managers and making sure occupancy, finances, and compliance (including LIHTC) stay on track. Ideal if you have a bachelor’s degree and 5+ years in affordable/multifamily management with supervisory experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas for your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.