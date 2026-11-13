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Local Authority
Downtown population tops 8,000 after new projects
4 days ago
The Downtown population has grown from about 6,000 people before the pandemic to more than 8,000 residents today, driven by 10 building conversion projects totaling over $500 million in investment. More information: https://t.co/zC3w2SnkPN
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