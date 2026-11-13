Cincinnati has some solid options right now if you like helping kids, teens, and families. Here are a few roles where your people skills really matter.

Employer: Children's Hunger Alliance (via Clark Schaefer Hackett )

Children's Hunger Alliance (via ) Location: Cincinnati, OH (hybrid with frequent local travel , up to 60%)

(hybrid with , up to 60%) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help make sure kids get nutritious meals after school and in the summer. You’ll visit partner sites across Southwest Ohio, train staff, check for USDA compliance, and build new community partnerships. Strong Excel skills, comfort with field work, and a valid driver’s license are key.

Employer: Found Village (via Clark Schaefer Hackett )

(via ) Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $58,000–$73,000, depending on experience

Walk alongside teens ages 13–18 and be that steady adult who helps them build confidence, life skills, and a support network. This role is great if you love coaching, can hold healthy boundaries, and want strong benefits plus built-in self-care days.

Employer: Wyndy

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time (listed as), but this is a single-date job

Date/Time: Thursday, Dec 3, 2026, 1:45 PM–6:00 PM

Salary: Not listed

Watch a 4‑month‑old while a parent works from home—no driving, feeding, bathing, or bedtime required. You’ll just focus on safe, attentive care and should be comfortable with two large dogs in the home.

If one of these speaks to you, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.