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Cincinnati Metropolitan Area

Cool Front to Bring Chilly Winds Friday

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K65fa_1Gp7lzkb00

A strong cool front will move through the Cincinnati area early on Friday, November 6, 2026, bringing chilly winds and falling temperatures by afternoon. A brief passing shower is possible around midday, but rain is expected to be light, with the main impact being colder air and wind that will make it feel even colder.

This content is adapted from materials provided by WLWT

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