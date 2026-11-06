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All lanes closed on I-71 north at Stewart Road

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IKXKD_1Gp7gONJ00

All lanes are shut down on I-71 north at Stewart Road due to an accident. Drivers should avoid the area and expect delays or use other routes until the highway is cleared. More information: https://t.co/QBXoNzW8gK

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