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All lanes closed on I-71 north at Stewart Road
8 days ago
All lanes are shut down on I-71 north at Stewart Road due to an accident. Drivers should avoid the area and expect delays or use other routes until the highway is cleared. More information: https://t.co/QBXoNzW8gK
This content is adapted from materials provided by FOX19 NOW
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