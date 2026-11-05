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Cincinnati

Park Theatre set for 2028 reopening after renovation

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jbg70_1Gp7gDQm00

The historic Park Theatre on Hamilton Avenue will be renovated so American Legacy Theatre and the Park Theatre Group can move in, with plans to reopen the 1913 building in 2028. More information: https://t.co/bML28dDCOa

This content is adapted from materials provided by Cincinnati Business Courier

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