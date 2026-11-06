🚚 Cincinnati Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Solid Openings

Cincinnati’s logistics scene is busy right now, from big-name brands to local players. Here are several solid supply chain and logistics roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Location: Cincinnati, OH (General Offices)

Salary: $125,700 – $157,100 / year

Type: Full-time, experienced professional

This senior role owns transportation sourcing across multiple U.S. and Canadian ship sites, managing dozens of carrier relationships and driving capacity, service, and cost. Good fit if you’re strong in analytics, negotiation, and like working with big data in a fast-moving network.

Employer: COR Freight

Location: Cincinnati, OH (office in Newport, KY)

Salary: $50,000 + quarterly incentives (up to $3,000/quarter)

Type: Full-time, in-office Monday–Friday

Support Senior Account Executives by scheduling and tracking freight, handling paperwork, and keeping shippers and carriers in sync. Comes with 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO, and free onsite parking; ideal if you have at least 1 year in logistics/transportation/3PL and like a fast-paced desk role.

Employer: The Velvet Ice Cream Company

Location: Cincinnati, OH area

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Competitive (not listed) Type: Full-time

Lead and support delivery drivers, keep routes running on time, and handle customer issues and fleet upkeep for a long-standing, family-owned company. Includes medical, dental, vision, company-paid life insurance, 401(k), PTO, and suits someone who doesn’t mind early mornings, DOT requirements, and some physical work.

Employer: Cincinnati Children’s Hospital

Location: Cincinnati, OH – Burnet Campus

Salary: Expected starting pay $19.82 – $24.62/hour

Type: Full-time, day shift (40 hours/week)

This role blends hospital supply chain and OR support: managing surgical inventory, staging equipment, and coordinating urgent items so cases start on time. Great entry point if you have a high school diploma and want stable work at a nationally ranked children’s hospital.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and you can always keep looking while your apps are out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.