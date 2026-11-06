👔 Cincinnati Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings

Cincinnati’s leadership job market is busy right now, from insurance and utilities to hospitals and aerospace. If you’ve got management experience, there are several solid options to explore.

Employer: MSIG USA

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $180,000 – $225,000/year

Lead a team handling complex excess and umbrella insurance claims for a global, A+ rated carrier. This role owns strategy, litigation oversight, and team development, with strong benefits including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid parental leave, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Bitwise

Location: Cincinnati, OH (onsite, 4 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee 6–8 data and analytics delivery teams for a major retail client, owning delivery quality, timelines, and client satisfaction. Great fit if you’re a senior tech leader who enjoys governance, KPIs, and building long-term enterprise relationships.

Employer: Harvard Resource Solutions LLC / Venteon

Location: Near Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Run aerospace manufacturing programs for OEM or Tier 1 customers, from award through delivery. You’ll manage schedule, cost, quality, and customer reviews, with benefits like medical/dental/vision, 401(k), PTO, and advancement potential.

Employer: CESO, Inc.

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time, flexible/hybrid

Salary: Typical new hire range (Cincinnati): $101,489 – $131,519/year

Lead complex architecture/engineering projects with P&L responsibility, client relationships, and mentoring of project managers. Perks include flexible/hybrid schedule, upfront PTO, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, license reimbursement, and paid community service time.

Employer: Duke Energy

Location: Cincinnati, OH (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Application deadline: 11:59 PM, November 11, 2026

Manage a portfolio of low to moderate risk utility projects, from planning through execution, with single-point accountability for scope, schedule, cost, and safety. Hybrid role (about 3 days/week onsite) with growth potential into higher-level project leadership.

Employer: University of Cincinnati Foundation

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time co-op (paid, student role)

Salary: Not listed

For UC main campus students interested in nonprofit leadership and advancement. You’ll work 40 hours/week on fundraising-related projects, using your communication and analytical skills while exploring a mission-driven career path.

Employer: Cincinnati Children’s Hospital

Location: Burnet Campus, Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time, day shift

Salary: Expected starting pay $22.79 – $28.53/hour

Coordinate daily operations, facilities, and supplies for research programs at a top-ranked children’s hospital. This role blends logistics, compliance, and teamwork in a highly respected healthcare setting with strong benefits.

Employer: Not listed

Location: Cincinnati, OH (on-site)

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 9:00 AM–5:30 PM

Salary: $60,000 – $65,000/year

Support project managers by coordinating schedules, meetings, timelines, and updates across multiple projects. Good fit if you’re organized, detail-focused, and enjoy keeping teams on track.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.