🍽️ Cincinnati Food & Hospitality: Multiple Roles From $14–$80K+

Cincinnati’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now—restaurants, casinos, hotels, schools, and senior living are all hiring. If you like serving people (and often getting free or discounted food), this week has a lot to offer.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19–$22/hour

You’ll cook Panda favorites and help lead the team during shifts in a fast-paced restaurant. Comes with free meals while working, medical/dental/vision for full-time, 401(k) with match, paid training, and clear paths into management.

Employer: City Barbeque

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time

Back-of-house role carving smoked meats, helping with prep, pits, and dish. Highlights include raises twice a year, up to $2,400/year in free BBQ, 25% off when off the clock, 401(k) match, and flexible schedules.

Employer: McDonald’s (independent franchisee)

McDonald’s (independent franchisee) Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time

Lead shifts, coach crew, and manage food safety, training, or people systems in a classic fast-food setting. Role offers competitive pay, daily pay option, paid vacation, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and education help through Archways to Opportunity.

Employer: Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Part-time

Serve cocktails on overnight shifts in a busy casino environment. Great if you like late hours, fast pace, and guest interaction; benefits are available depending on status via Hard Rock’s team member program.

Employer: Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Part-time

Similar to 3rd shift but evenings/late nights—serve drinks, chat with guests, and work with a tight team on the gaming floor. Must be comfortable on your feet in a loud, high-energy space.

Employer: Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time

Daytime cocktail service on the casino floor, focusing on fast, friendly drink delivery and guest experience. Full-time status can open access to Hard Rock’s broader benefits package.

Employer: Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time

Make and serve coffee drinks, offer samples, and keep a clean, health-code-compliant café area inside the casino. Requires 6+ months barista or related experience and comfort with nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Core Spaces

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time

Hospitality-focused role in residential housing: act as concierge, handle resident concerns, plan events, and boost satisfaction and online reputation. Good fit if you have 1+ year in property management, hospitality, or customer service and like building relationships.

Employer: Fresh Thyme Market

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Part-time

Pay: $14.50–$16.00/hour

Keep deli and bakery cases stocked, clean, and looking great while helping customers with product choices. Offers weekly pay, team member discount, paid parental leave, and growth opportunities; nights and weekends required.

Employer: Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time

Oversee front-of-house operations in a signature restaurant, including staffing, scheduling, guest relations, and budgets. Ideal for someone with 4+ years dining experience and 2+ years F&B supervision looking to step into high-volume leadership.

Employer: City Barbeque

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Not listed (hourly restaurant role with leadership track)

Fast-track role where you learn all stations (front and back of house) and can move into shift lead in 60–90 days if you meet criteria. Requires 2–3 years restaurant customer service and some leadership experience; comes with free BBQ, benefits, and regular raise reviews.

Employer: Sonida Senior Living – The Ashton at Anderson

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Not listed (senior living hospitality role)

Serve residents in the dining room, help with food and drink prep, snacks, and dishwashing in an assisted living/memory care community. Offers flexible scheduling, PTO from day one, 401(k) with match, and medical/dental/vision for eligible staff.

Employer: City Barbeque

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Not listed (hourly FOH)

Front-of-house role covering cashier, counter server, drive-thru, curbside, and guest services. Perks include raises twice a year, up to $2,400/year in free BBQ, 25% discount, flexible schedules, and benefits for eligible teammates.

Employer: City Barbeque

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Not listed (hourly BOH)

Back-of-house position focused on meat carving, prep, smokers, and dish, with strong teamwork and sanitation standards. Same benefits as other City BBQ roles: free BBQ, 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision for eligible staff, and flexible scheduling.

Employer: HHS (Bon Secours Jewish Hospital)

(Bon Secours Jewish Hospital) Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $80,000/year salary + $5K sign-on bonus

Lead the culinary program in a healthcare setting—menu development, team leadership, food safety, and budgeting. Great for experienced chefs (5+ years as sous or executive chef) who want most nights/weekends off and solid benefits (PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match).

Employer: Western Hills Country Club

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Not listed (golf operations/hospitality)

Not listed (golf operations/hospitality) Estimated Pay: $50,000 base + $18,000–$20,000 junior golf commissions (plus bonus potential)

Blend hospitality and golf: run daily golf operations, tournaments, and especially junior programs (Operation 36). Designed for a PGA/LPGA professional aiming to grow into a Head Pro or Director of Golf.

Employer: AC Hotel Cincinnati at The Banks (Pyramid Global Hospitality)

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00–$20.00/hour

Cook on the line at a downtown hotel, working grill, sauté, and fry while helping with prep and station setup. Good fit if you want to grow under a professional culinary team in a busy hotel environment.

Employer: Taher, Inc.

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Not listed (school food service)

Help prep, serve, and clean up school meals with a daytime schedule and no nights or weekends. Food service or customer service experience is helpful but not required; great if you want steady hours and to be part of a K–12 setting.

Employer: Raising Cane’s

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Not listed (hourly crew)

Not listed (hourly crew) Pay: From $14.00/hour

Puesto de nivel inicial en restaurante de comida rápida, con enfoque en turnos de cierre y horario nocturno. Ofrecen capacitación pagada, aumentos posibles en el primer año, seguro médico y dental para elegibles, 401(k) con match, tiempo libre pagado y ambiente de trabajo divertido.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.