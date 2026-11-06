🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Cincinnati Neighborhoods

Cincinnati neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you need appliances, furniture, or home goods, take a look below.

Item: Samsung washing machine

Condition: All functions work (per poster)

Location: Pleasant Run Farm, Cincinnati, OH

Source: nextdoor.com

This is a working Samsung washing machine sitting on the owner’s front porch. The poster says all functions work. You’ll need to bring help and a vehicle, as they will not deliver and moving it is your responsibility.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Colorful twin bed set

Includes: Striped bedspread and matching pillow

Location: Westwood, Cincinnati, OH

Source: nextdoor.com

Fun and colorful twin bed set that comes with a striped bedspread and matching pillow. A nice free deal if you’re setting up a kid’s room or guest space.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Box of assorted household items

Location: Sharon Park, Hamilton, OH

Source: nextdoor.com

This free box of household items includes:

Spice Stack organizer

SheaMoisture mist

Water bottles

C-section body wraps (used once, stored in a plastic container in a closet)

(used once, stored in a plastic container in a closet) Hand mixer (mixer and stand only)

(mixer and stand only) Reusable ice cube trays (some plastic, some silicone; plastic ones are missing lids but still usable)

The poster notes that some things need a deep cleaning but still have plenty of life left. Items are sitting in a box at the end of the driveway as part of a house and shed clean-out.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items tend to go fast, so if something here looks useful, check the listing and reach out to the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.