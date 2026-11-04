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🚧 Cincinnati Construction Jobs with Multiple Openings & $120K+ Roles
Cincinnati’s building scene is busy right now, from home remodels to big paving projects. If you’ve got construction skills, there are solid options here with steady hours and real growth paths.
Skilled Remodeler – Independent Field Technician
- Employer: ABSOLUTE HOME IMPROVEMENT
- Location: Cincinnati, OH (Greater Cincinnati area)
- Type: Full-time (field / on the road)
- Pay: $25–$30 per hour, based on experience
Hands-on role doing residential and commercial remodeling, apartment turns, and property maintenance. Great fit if you’re a multi-trade pro (flooring, drywall, trim, painting, carpentry) who likes working independently and wants steady work with room to grow into lead tech or project management.
Residential Construction Estimator
- Employer: Legacy Builders Group (hiring via ALINITI)
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Office-based estimating role focused on custom residential remodeling (kitchens, baths, additions, whole-home). You’ll build conceptual estimates, work closely with sales and design, and manage subcontractor and vendor pricing for high-end, design-build projects.
Reconstruction Superintendent
- Employer: SERVPRO of Vacaville / Dixon (independently owned franchise)
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $50,000–$70,000 per year
Lead reconstruction projects from start to finish after property damage events. You’ll oversee crews, schedules, budgets, and quality, with benefits, career progression, and training through the SERVPRO network.
Asphalt and Concrete Sr. Estimator
- Employer: Neyra Paving
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Pay: $120,000–$150,000 per year, depending on experience
Senior estimating role with a long-established commercial paving and concrete contractor. You’ll review civil/site plans, perform detailed takeoffs, and support project managers on both public and private work, with strong benefits and long-term advancement potential.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting has related roles or a general “we’re hiring” link.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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