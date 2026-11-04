🚧 Cincinnati Construction Jobs with Multiple Openings & $120K+ Roles

Cincinnati’s building scene is busy right now, from home remodels to big paving projects. If you’ve got construction skills, there are solid options here with steady hours and real growth paths.

Employer: ABSOLUTE HOME IMPROVEMENT

ABSOLUTE HOME IMPROVEMENT Location: Cincinnati, OH (Greater Cincinnati area)

Type: Full-time (field / on the road)

Full-time (field / on the road) Pay: $25–$30 per hour, based on experience

Hands-on role doing residential and commercial remodeling, apartment turns, and property maintenance. Great fit if you’re a multi-trade pro (flooring, drywall, trim, painting, carpentry) who likes working independently and wants steady work with room to grow into lead tech or project management.

Employer: Legacy Builders Group (hiring via ALINITI)

(hiring via ALINITI) Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Office-based estimating role focused on custom residential remodeling (kitchens, baths, additions, whole-home). You’ll build conceptual estimates, work closely with sales and design, and manage subcontractor and vendor pricing for high-end, design-build projects.

Employer: SERVPRO of Vacaville / Dixon (independently owned franchise)

(independently owned franchise) Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $50,000–$70,000 per year

Lead reconstruction projects from start to finish after property damage events. You’ll oversee crews, schedules, budgets, and quality, with benefits, career progression, and training through the SERVPRO network.

Employer: Neyra Paving

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time, in person

Full-time, in person Pay: $120,000–$150,000 per year, depending on experience

Senior estimating role with a long-established commercial paving and concrete contractor. You’ll review civil/site plans, perform detailed takeoffs, and support project managers on both public and private work, with strong benefits and long-term advancement potential.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting has related roles or a general “we’re hiring” link.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.