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Cincinnati
🛒 Cincinnati Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings
3 days ago
Cincinnati’s customer-facing job scene is busy right now, from banks to big box stores. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, there’s a good mix of entry-level and leadership roles open.
Customer Experience Banker - Cincinnati Northgate
- Employer: Huntington National Bank
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Full-time, in-branch
- Salary: Not listed
Help walk-in customers with accounts, products, and everyday transactions while growing long-term relationships. Good fit if you have at least a year of customer service and are comfortable with tech and sales goals.
Relationship Banker - Rookwood Office
- Employer: Park National Bank
- Location: Cincinnati, OH (Rookwood)
- Type: Full-time, hourly (37.5–40 hrs/week)
- Salary: Not listed
Be the “personal banker” for your customers, handling accounts, digital banking, and everyday issues. Ideal if you’ve got 2–4 years in banking, sales, or relationship management and like consultative, relationship-based work.
Vault Teller I (Mon–Fri, 9am–5pm)
- Employer: Fifth Third Bank
- Location: Cincinnati, OH 45227
- Type: Full-time, weekday schedule
- Salary: Range not listed (paid within a set pay grade)
Work behind the scenes counting and balancing large cash and coin deposits from branches and commercial customers. Great if you like detail work, numbers, and a steady Monday–Friday routine.
Assistant Store Leader
- Employer: Kroger
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Full-time retail management
- Salary: Not listed
Help run a full grocery store—staffing, sales, safety, and customer experience—while backing up the Store Manager. Comes with strong benefits, tuition help (up to $21,000), and lots of growth paths.
Store Assistant, Full Time
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: 11435 Hamilton Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45231
- Type: Full-time Assistant Manager
- Salary: $13.50–$15.00/hour
Support store operations, help lead the team, and keep the store running smoothly in a fast-paced convenience setting. Weekly pay, bonuses, and tuition reimbursement make this a solid step into management.
Meat Associate Team Leader (Assistant Department Manager)
- Employer: Whole Foods Market
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Full-time department leadership
- Salary: $20.05–$35.00/hour
Help lead the Meat department—ordering, merchandising, food safety, and team coaching. Good for someone with meat knowledge and 6+ months supervisory experience who wants a higher-paying retail role.
Assistant Store Leader (Assistant Manager)
- Employer: 7-Eleven
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Full-time retail management trainee
- Salary: $12.00–$18.50/hour
Work alongside the Store Leader to coach staff, manage merchandising, and keep the store clean and stocked. Comes with health coverage, PTO, monthly bonus potential, and tuition reimbursement.
Assistant Manager - Waterstone Center
- Employer: Old Navy
- Location: Cincinnati, OH (Waterstone Center)
- Type: Full-time retail management
- Salary: $18.50–$24.50/hour
Lead a team in a busy clothing store, focusing on sales, merchandising, and talent development. Includes big brand discounts (50% off at Old Navy/Gap brands) and strong benefits.
Store Manager
- Employer: Bridgestone Retail Operations (Firestone/Tires Plus, etc.)
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Full-time, exempt store leadership
- Salary: $61,300–$104,200/year
Run a full-service tire and auto store—sales, staffing, budgets, and customer satisfaction. Good fit if you have proven retail management experience and want day-one medical, 401(k) match, and paid ASE training.
Full-time Nabisco Merchandiser/Order Writer
- Employer: Mondelēz International
- Location: Cincinnati, OH (travel to Colerain, Hamilton & Oxford)
- Type: Full-time field merchandising
- Salary: $16.00–$18.00/hour
Drive your own route stocking and ordering snacks like Oreo and Ritz, building displays, and working with store staff. Includes mileage reimbursement, bonus eligibility, paid vacation/holidays, and full benefits from day one.
Full Time - Sales Associate - Electrical & Lighting - Opening
- Employer: Lowe’s
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Full-time Customer Service Associate
- Salary: Starting rate varies by experience/location
Help customers with electrical and lighting projects, stock shelves, and cut product to size. Comes with health insurance options, 401(k) with match, tuition assistance, and a 10% associate discount.
Retail Warehouse Associate
- Employer: Best Buy
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Competitive pay (exact rate not listed)
Stay mostly behind the scenes unloading trucks, stocking shelves, and handling online and curbside pickup orders. Good if you like physical work and want a tech discount and solid benefits.
Retail Sales Supervisor
- Employer: Staples
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Full-time or part-time, based on store need
- Salary: Based on experience
Lead the front of the store, coach the sales team, and own weekly sales and merchandising. Offers weekly pay, PTO, 401(k) with match, and store discounts.
Shift Supervisor
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Part-time (up to ~29 hrs/week)
- Salary: $16.00/hour
Step into key-holder duties—opening/closing, leading the crew, and handling customer issues when managers are away. Includes access to part-time benefits, wellness resources, and employee discounts.
Sales Full-Time (Urgently Hiring!)
- Employer: Palm Beach Tan
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Full-time sales
- Salary: Base pay plus commission (exact base not listed)
Create a fun salon vibe while selling memberships and products and keeping the space tidy. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, and strong employee discounts.
Seasonal Sales Help
- Employer: Lids
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Seasonal, in-store sales
- Salary: Not listed
Perfect for sports fans—help customers pick hats and team gear, keep displays sharp, and learn basic retail skills. Includes employee discounts and early wage access.
Third Shift Stocker
- Employer: Meijer
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Part-time, overnight
- Salary: Not listed
Stock shelves overnight so the store is ready for morning shoppers. Offers weekly pay, team member discount, education assistance, and growth programs.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are hiring for multiple roles once you’re on their site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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