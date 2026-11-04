🚚 Cincinnati Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings Up to $80K

Cincinnati’s logistics scene is busy right now—warehouses, manufacturers, and freight companies are all hiring. If you like organized chaos, moving parts, and steady hours, this week has some solid options.

Employer: MRA Recruiting Services for Oak Hills Carton Company

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: FULL-TIME

Pay: $14–$18/hour (higher with forklift experience)

Four 10-hour days (Mon–Thu, no weekends) with paid training and room to grow. You’ll load/unload trucks, move materials, help with shipping/receiving, and keep inventory organized. Full benefits include health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and profit sharing.

Employer: The Gorilla Glue Company

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: FULL-TIME

Inventory pro role with a well-known brand, focused on cycle counts, audits, variance analysis, and WMS/ERP work. Monday–Thursday 6:00am–3:30pm and Friday 6:00am–10:00am, with overtime as needed. Great fit if you have 2–4 years of inventory control and strong Excel skills.

Employer: Not listed

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: FULL-TIME

Pay: $75,000–$80,000/year

Office-based purchasing role handling quotes, POs, vendor communication, and tracking deliveries. You’ll work closely with suppliers and finance, manage records, and look for ways to cut costs. Comes with 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, and PTO.

Employer: L3Harris Technologies

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: FULL-TIME

Hands-on inventory role in a defense tech environment with a 4x10 schedule (four 10-hour days). You’ll receive, move, and store materials, pull orders, run cycle counts, and work in a Warehouse Management System. Requires a high school diploma and several years of related experience; ability to lift up to 50 lbs and qualify for security-related requirements.

Employer: The Hillman Group

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: FULL-TIME

Senior-level indirect procurement role owning vendor management from start to finish. You’ll negotiate contracts, drive cost savings, manage multiple projects, and lead cost-reduction strategies. Best for someone with 5+ years of indirect procurement in manufacturing and strong SAP/ERP experience.

Employer: Coastal Elite Pro

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: FULL-TIME

Outdoor, fast-paced role at an intermodal rail terminal. You’ll check trucks and containers in and out, verify documents, inspect equipment, and enter data into gate systems. Good match if you’re detail-focused, safety-minded, and comfortable working outside with drivers and yard crews.

Employer: Performance Contracting (PCI Cincinnati 581)

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: FULL-TIME

Pay: $19.62–$26.44/hour

Mix of warehouse work and driving to jobsites. You’ll pull orders, load trucks, handle shipping/receiving, operate a forklift, and keep the warehouse clean. No prior experience needed, just the ability to lift 40 lbs and do basic math. Includes competitive pay, 401(k), medical, dental, vision, and flexible PTO.

Employer: Integrity Express Logistics

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: FULL-TIME

Operations-focused role in Less Than Truckload (LTL) freight. You’ll quote and route shipments, track and trace loads, handle customer questions, and support the sales team. Ideal if you have 2+ years in transportation operations plus strong customer service and communication skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting will list related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.