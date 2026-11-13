PHOTOGRAPH PROVIDED BY THE LYTLE PARK HOTEL

Edie Harper-inspired cocktail at The Lytle Park Hotel, Holiday in the Highlands launches at Flight Club next week, The Kentucky Bourbon Experience at Mercantile Immersive, and more.

Edie McKee Harper Cocktail at The Lytle Park Hotel

The Lytle Park Hotel has partnered with the Taft Museum of Art to offer an art-inspired cocktail based on the work of Cincinnati artist Edie McKee Harper. The Edie Effect, which features Beefeater gin, lemon juice, butterfly pea tea, St-Germain, agave syrup, and orange bitters, is inspired by the museum’s latest exhibition Edie McKee Harper: Modernist at Play. Anyone who purchases the cocktail throughout the exhibition’s run (ends January 24, 2027) will receive $3 off admission to the Taft.

Holiday in the Highlands Launches at Flight Club

Flight Club Cincinnati is hosting Holiday in the Highlands, a seasonal event with Scottish Highlands-inspired holiday décor (tartans, evergreen accents, and festive details), cocktails, and food, starting Monday, November 16. In addition, from November 27 through January 10, the cocktail bar will offer limited-time Scottish-inspired bites, seasonal cocktails and Glenfiddich Scotch tasting flights. Highlights include venison sliders, holiday turkey sliders, and the Scottish Hearth cocktail (Glenfiddich scotch, apple brandy, cinnamon, and dark cherry).

The Kentucky Bourbon Experience at Mercantile Immersive

The Kentucky Bourbon Experience, supported by the Kentucky Distillers Association, will take place from 6 to 10:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, November 19 and 20, at Mercantile Immersive (120 E. Fourth St., downtown). The event features curated bourbon tastings, signature cocktails, and bourbon-inspired culinary creations. Attendees will have the opportunity to sample a variety of bourbons from some of Kentucky’s most recognized distilleries and brands, including Old Forester, Woodford Reserve, Maker’s Mark, New Riff Distilling, Rabbit Hole, and Heaven Hill. Tickets are $50-$105 (plus tax).

Sam Adams Relaunches Sam Salutes

Sam Adams is extending the spirit of appreciation beyond November 11 with the relaunch of its American lager Sam Salutes. The release party will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 19, at the brewery’s taproom (1727 Logan St., Over-the-Rhine). A portion of proceeds from every Sam Salutes sold will benefit Back the Heroes Rumble, which builds networks of support for law enforcement, first responders, and military veterans. Click here to RSVP.

Christmas-Themed Pop-Ups on The Banks

Killer Queen and The Stretch will host Santa Baby and The South Pole, Christmas-themed cocktail pop-up events, starting Thursday, November 19. The menu at Killer Queen will feature the “12 Drinks of Christmas”—including Santa’s Cookies, Gingerbread Espresso Martini, and Partridge in a Pear Tree—while The Stretch will have a “The Naughty List” of cocktails like Grinch Please, Bah Humbug, and I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus. Customers can also order holiday-inspired food, including the Hot & Jolly, a hot pepperoni pizza, along with a seasonal dessert. Programming will include a holiday paint and sip, a Sabrina Carpenter-themed Christmas brunch, and a toy drive benefiting Toys for Tots every Thursday.

Wayfarer Tavern (635 Sixth Ave., Dayton) will celebrate Beaujolais Nouveau Day, the annual French wine tradition that marks the release of the first wines of the harvest, on Thursday, November 19. The restaurant will pair seasonal pizzas, including duck confit, caramelized onions, and tart cherry gastrique, with a selection of three newly released wines: Domaine de la Madone Beaujolais-Villages Nouveau ‘Le Perréon’; Domaine du Clos du Fief Beaujolais-Villages Nouveau ‘La Roche’; and Domaine des Marrans Beaujolais Nouveau. Customers can make their reservations through Resy

Green Farm Juicery Opens at New Hyde Park Location

Juice shop Green Farm Juicery will celebrate the grand opening of its new location at 3431 Edwards Road on Saturday, November 21, starting at 9 a.m., with swag bags and mystery gift cards for the first 25 customers, two-for-one signature smoothies, and a social media giveaway for a three-month juice membership. The new shop, in the former Macaron Bar space, replaces its location at 2727 Erie Avenue on Hyde Park Square.

Sudova Offers Private Dining with Sudova Nextdoor

James Beard Award nominated chef Sarah Dworak is now offering private dining at Sudova Nextdoor, a “thoughtfully crafted extension of Sudova, designed for gathering” in the property next to her Court Street restaurant. With seating for up to 24 guests and a private bar, the space offers an intimate setting for celebrations, dinners, and other events. Reservations are open now with dates starting December 1.

Graeter’s Latest Holiday Flavor

Earlier this week, Graeter’s Ice Cream rolled out its latest 2026 holiday flavor: Crème Brûlée, vanilla custard with a caramelized sugar crunch. The flavor is available in all scoop shops and online for nationwide shipping. Plan ahead because the next two flavor drops are already scheduled—Cozy Hot Cocoa hits the streets on November 16, and Spirited Eggnog arrives on November 23.

LaRosa’s Introduces Hot Italian Pizza

For a limited time, LaRosa’s is offering Hot Italian Pizza, with hot link sausage, spicy sausage, giardiniera peppers, and a special habanero slice spice for more fire. Available in traditional thin, hand tossed, crispy pan, or gluten-free cauliflower crust, the new flavor is only on the menu until January 24, 2027.

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