Rustic Warehouse Living in Northside

Address:1659 Cooper St., Northside

Listing Price: $1,390,000

In the 1700s, the fourth Earl of Chesterfield famously wrote, “Whatever is worth doing at all, is worth doing well.” A pair of preservation-minded homeowners channeled this sentiment into an unconventional restoration. The former Pierson Lumber Co. warehouse was commercially zoned and vacant, but they envisioned a large family home within its walls. The couple worked with Drawing Dept to create a cohesive layout, while also embracing a connection to the outdoors. 1659 Cooper St. sits on a nearly half-acre lot, with generous garden space.

Though the home is just shy of 5,000 square feet, it’s effortlessly livable, with five large bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and two half baths. The aesthetic leans industrial but is softened by a warm color palette.

Trends have no place here. Instead, the couple’s design compass pointed in the direction of timelessness, leading them to select high-quality materials that would last a lifetime.

These finishes also honor the legacy of the building, feeling as appropriate now as they would have when Pierson opened its doors in 1850. Unlacquered brass hardware and lighting, exposed brick, wide plank oak floors, robust beams, and salvaged finds blend beautifully throughout the snug interior.

“The original wood ceiling rafters and post and beam construction is not something that can be replicated on any reasonable budget today,” says listing agent John Payne.

Wherever possible, existing items were repurposed. The building’s old steam piping transformed into railings and fence posts. Interior doors were constructed from the loading dock doors. The kitchen floor tiles are antique Parefeuille terra-cotta (created in Provence more than a century ago). Brass lighting throughout adds a splash of nautical history, as many fixtures are salvaged ship lights.

The property offers the best of both worlds, because it possesses the charm of old-world craftsmanship with none of the headaches. From HVAC to plumbing to windows and more, everything inside is new. A home with this much heart is proof of a job well done.

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