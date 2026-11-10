Cincinnati’s Jazz Explosion

The Queen City’s jazz scene is hot right now. Young Cincinnati-trained musicians, including trumpeter Myles Ellington Twitty and 16-year-old bassist Cadence Okuwobi, are playing with prestigious performers and programs nationally. And earlier this year, DownBeat named Caffè Vivace one of the best jazz clubs in the world.

It doesn’t hurt that the region boasts several great music schools, including the UC College-Conservatory of Music’s Jazz Studies program, and that Cincinnati is a short, affordable flight from New York, says Vivace co-owner and saxophonist Brent Gallaher. But what really makes Cincinnati’s scene sing is a community of jazz lovers and places to play, because “you learn on the bandstand,” he adds.

While Cincinnati’s jazz history runs deep, Gallaher’s model pairs a bar/café with a jazz-performance nonprofit. The latter enables him to bring hundreds of acts to its 12-by-16-foot stage and intimate lounge. But Vivace’s success is also down to its ultra-dedicated staff, the nonprofit’s board, and support from the larger Cincinnati arts community, which, Gallaher says, “understands that smaller performance spaces need a little help.” That creates a synergistic energy where “you have people who want to hear you play and want you to succeed, and that environment is conducive for success,” he notes. “It’s the way jazz was from the start, the way it was intended.”

“Cincinnati is really finding its sound,” agrees jazz bassist Justin Dawson. “I feel like that’s the biggest thing. The players here could play with anybody anywhere.”

Dawson curates the Liberty Jazz Lab in the lounge at Northside’s Liberty Exhibition Hall. The weekly Monday night session is a veritable who’s who of 10 to 25 of Cincinnati’s working musicians, drawing upwards of 80 jazz heads, he says. Dawson himself plays all over town. He notes that there are more places and opportunities for musicians to express themselves, and he often sees older musicians taking younger players under their wing, connecting them with gigs. He notes that Cincinnati’s jazz scene, post-COVID, has benefitted from more people moving here, and “the gigging economy has gotten better in terms of more gigs. There’s more people that will pay to see music.”

Zarleen Watts used to fall asleep on the piano bench of her father, jazz musician and restaurateur Ed Moss, at Schwartz’s Point, the Over-the-Rhine club she inherited from him. “You’d be surprised at the age difference,” she says of Schwartz’s diverse audiences. Watts sets her cover low to keep young people involved and interested. “A lot of younger people are coming to check out the venue and staying for the jazz,” she notes.

While small clubs are the hothouses where young players bloom, a slew of stages and organizations regularly provide settings across town where jazz musicians can create, collaborate, and be heard. Alice Frazier of nonprofit It’s Commonly Jazz says her goal is to “get jazz out of the club and into community, to create meaningful connections, and transform uncommon spaces.” Other groups and series also take jazz beyond the club. There’s the Cincinnati Contemporary Jazz Orchestra, chaired by CCM professor and jazz pianist Phil DeGreg. The group regularly performs at Avondale’s First Unitarian Church’s Jazz@First series, Mt. Lookout’s The Redmoor, and fills the air above Fountain Square and Washington Park with America’s most original music. And then there are the watering holes that moonlight as jazz holes: Juniper’s, The Härth Room, Nostalgia Wine & Jazz Lounge, The Greenwich, Ghost Baby, and The Bar at Palm Court.

Why is jazz so hot in Cincinnati right now? Youth. Opportunity. Improvisation. Because there are stages being shared by musicians young and old, emerging and famous. And because there are club owners and musicians like Gallaher, “who are just crazy enough to do this,” he says. They’re not in it for the money. They’re here for the music.

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