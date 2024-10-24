Open in App
    Cincinnati Weekend Picks October 25-27

    By Claire Lefton,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bFqcI_0wJvWjb000
    Sample all the caffeine you can drink at the Cincinnati Coffee Festival this weekend.

    Photograph courtesy Ohio River Foundation

    I t’s not Halloween just yet, but there’s still plenty to do around town this weekend. Activities of all kinds are taking place before the calendar hits November, so take a look and see what suits you.

    Bootsy Collins Birthday Bash

    Funk legend Bootsy Collins is celebrating his birthday with a track release and party for the people. Come to the South Atrium and 4C Room of the downtown library to hang with Bootz and hear his new single, “JB’s Tribute Pastor P.” Guest artists include Myra Washington, Freekbass, Fantaazma, DJ on Tha 1, Faith Daniels, Lil Asmar, Ouiwey, Action, Tobotius, and Manny Pemberton. Funky ’70s attire is encouraged! Friday, October 25, 4-7 p.m., Cincinnati Public Library Downtown Branch , 800 Vine St., downtown

    Art After Dark: Nightmare on Eden Park Drive

    Things are getting spooky at this month’s Halloween themed Art After Dark event. Come in costume or black and white attire and explore the Art Museum after hours with a self-guided ghost tour. You can follow that up with a tarot card reading and dance the rest of the night away to music provided by DJ Diamond. There will be a cash bar and food for purchase. Friday, October 25, 5-9 p.m., Cincinnati Art Museum , 953 Eden Park Dr., Eden Park

    The Outsiders Screening with C. Thomas Howell

    On Friday you can watch Brat Pack classic The Outsiders with Ponyboy himself, C. Thomas Howell. He’ll recount his experience filming the movie and participate in a Q&A following the screening. Tickets are $25 with a meet and greet option available for an additional $25. This event is recommended for ages 17 and older. Friday, October 25, 8 p.m., 20th Century Theater , 3021 Madison Rd., Oakley

    Cincinnati Coffee Festival

    It’s a caffeine fiend’s dream come true at Music Hall with a weekend of unlimited coffee samples. Over 20 roasters will be in attendance plus food and tea vendors. If you want a reprieve from the non-stop sipping, you can enjoy live music, latte art competitions, and demonstrations. Tickets are $17.50 in advance or $23.50 day-of and weekend passes are $35 in advance or $41 day-of. Saturday, October 26-Sunday, October 27, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Music Hall Ballroom, 1241 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

    Binski’s Bar Pumpkin Carving Day

    Get your hands dirty and prepare for Halloween with Binski’s Bar as they provide the pumpkins and drinks you need to get in the spooky spirit. A 12-15 pound medium pumpkin is $20 and a 15-18 pound large pumpkin is $30, plus a free hot boozy apple cider is included with either size. Kids can join in from 4-6 p.m. for $10 and get a free pumpkin soda. Carving equipment will be provided. Saturday, October 26, 4-9 p.m., Binski’s Bar , 2972 Colerain Ave., Camp Washington

    Nico Lang Book Signing with Jim Obergefell

    Journalist Nico Lang will be signing and discussing their new book, American Teenager: How Trans Kids are Surviving Hate and Finding Joy in the Turbulent Era , with local queer rights advocate and icon Jim Obergefell. A guided discussion will take place about topics related to current struggles facing LGBTQIA+ youth. There will also be local queer community groups in attendance like PFLAG, Have a Gay Day, and TransOhio. Saturday, October 26, 7 p.m., Joseph-Beth Booksellers , 2692 Madison Rd., Norwood

    The Ball of Cthulhu

    Tiki Tiki Bang Bang is be hosting its fourth annual Ball of Cthulhu inspired by classic horror writing and monsters. The rum and tequila will flow as attendees marvel at the tricks of aerobic performer Katie Tritt, dance to spooky songs with Distant Explosion, and witness the inductions of members into the Court of the Dragon. Come dressed up for the costume contest with a special guest judge. There is no cover charge and you must be 21 or older to party. Saturday, October 26, Doors open at 6 p.m., Tiki Tiki Bang Bang , 965 E. McMillan St., Walnut Hills

    Sanderson Sisters Tea Party

    The witches from Hocus Pocus have made their way to Cincinnati from Salem and are ready for a scary good tea party. Mary, Sarah, and Winifred are coming for themed crafts, trivia, songs, and a costume contest. Admission is $65 for one of the two timed seatings and includes a full traditional English tea service. Sunday, October 27, 11 a.m. or 2 p.m., The BonBonerie , 2030 Madison Rd., Evanston

    Cincinnati Bengals vs. Philadelphia Eagles

    It’s a battle between teams that just beat the Browns and the Giants at this mid-day football showdown. Joe Burrow and Jalen Hurts are both fighting to keep their teams afloat, but only one will come out victorious. Perhaps ex-Bearcat/ex-Eagle Jason Kelce will show up? Joey and the boys will be sporting their white tiger uniforms, so come dressed accordingly . Sunday, October 27, 1 p.m., Paycor Stadium , 1 Paycor Stadium, downtown

    The post Cincinnati Weekend Picks October 25-27 appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine .

