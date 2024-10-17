Cincinnati Weekend Picks October 18-20

Photo courtesy Cincinnati Comic Expo

S ome of the city’s biggest events are taking place this weekend so there’s no excuse for you to stay home. Whether roaming around the city looking at glowing art pieces or reuniting with college friends at the UC Homecoming game, you’ll be up to something.

For a list of Halloween events, check here .

Blink

Everyone’s favorite city-wide arts festival is finally back! Explore the six designated zones filled with illuminated and interactive art pieces on both sides of the river. Read here for a more comprehensive guide to Blink-specific events. Thursday, October 17-Sunday, October 20; Over-the-Rhine, downtown, Newport, Covington

Cincinnati Comic Expo

The city’s biggest comic con is back and this year it’s at the Sharonville Convention Center. Don your finest cosplay and compete for awards, shop for exclusive comics, and get pictures with your favorite celebrities like Ming-Na Wen, Ron Perlman, Jason Isaacs, and Katee Sackhoff. Head to the after hours events at Third Eye Brewing on Friday and Saturday to try their limited edition Star Trek Powers of Illusion Talosian Lager . Friday, October 18-Sunday, October 20, Sharonville Convention Center , 11355 Chester Rd., Sharonville

UC Homecoming Weekend

Reunions, outings, tailgates, and more await students and alumni of UC this weekend. Some of the biggest events to look out for are the Men’s Basketball exhibition game on Friday at 7 p.m. against Ohio State, the parade on Saturday morning, and the football game against Arizona State at noon. Alumni are encouraged to visit the UC mural installation at Blink as well. Friday, October 18-Sunday, October 20, University of Cincinnati, CUF

Frightful Fridays: Trick ‘r Treat

Brad from the Old Man Brad Podcast is back at the Esquire for another Frightful Friday screening, and this time the movie will be Michael Dougherty’s Trick ‘r Treat . The 2007 horror-comedy is an anthology film of five interconnected stories taking place on Halloween night. Tickets are available for $10.25. Friday, October 18, 10 p.m., Esquire Theatre , 320 Ludlow Ave., Clifton

ChamberPalooza at the Cincinnati Art Museum

Art and chamber music will come together with the help of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Pereza Music Workshop, and other local music groups. From noon to 4 p.m., classical and original pieces will be played on violin, saxophone, piano, cello, classical guitar, flute, and medieval instruments. You’ll be able to try some of the instruments for yourself at the CSO’s “Instrumental Petting Zoo”. Saturday, October 19, 12-4 p.m., Cincinnati Art Museum , 953 Eden Park Dr., Eden Park

Cincy Sanaa Festival

Come to the ROMAC on Saturday for an indoor/outdoor multicultural arts festival. Live performers including musicians, dancers, and vocalists will be taking the stage to show off the city’s cultural diversity. Crafts, giveaways, and food trucks will also be set up. At 6:30 p.m., festival attendees will be making a New Orleans style Second Line Procession to Blink that all are welcome to join . Saturday, October 19, 1-6 p.m., Robert O’Neal Multicultural Arts Center , 1027 Linn St., West End

Cincinnati Pride 5k

Run or walk for the LGBTQIA+ community on Saturday at Lunken Playfield. The race is Halloween themed, so costumes are encouraged for both participants and watchers. First time finishers will receive a medal! Registration for the 5k is $30 with proceeds going to Cincinnati Pride . Saturday, October 19, 2 p.m., Lunken Playfield, 4740 Playfield Ln., Linwood

Paint and Sip at Nine Giant Fermentorium

Time to get tipsy and spooky at this Jack O’Lantern paint and sip hosted by The Paint Sesh . For $35 you’ll get the painting supplies and instruction needed to create your Halloween masterpiece in this two-hour class. Food and drink from Nine Giant are not included in ticket price. Sunday, October 20, 1 p.m., Nine Giant Fermentorium , 6111 Ridge Ave., Pleasant Ridge

The post Cincinnati Weekend Picks October 18-20 appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine .