Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Cincinnati Magazine

    Corey Kent Makes a Wild Dash to Stardom

    By jfox,

    1 days ago

    C orey Kent has been around long enough to know his status as country music’s latest “overnight sensation” is much more than show. The “Wild As Her” hitmaker, who plays Bogart’s on October 24 , has put in the work to prove he’s worthy of chart-topping fandom.

    “I wrestle with a constant inner dialogue of You deserve this and You’re just a little imposter ,” says Kent, who turned 30 in June. “I think they’re both lies. You can’t listen to either one of them. Just being grateful is the only way that those two things silence themselves.”

    That level of self-reflection makes the Oklahoma native turned Texas titan an impressive and rare exception in today’s topsy turvy world of star-chasing artists. “There’s no measure of work that you can put in that equals getting to a certain place in music,” says Kent, who currently is making waves on the country music charts with his single “Now or Never” featuring Lauren Alaina. “I’ve really been focused on guys like Bruce Springsteen who carved their own lane. They knew where they were going. They were going to get there. But there are so many stories of people buckling under the pressure.”

    Granted, Kent has experienced the weight of intense pressure throughout a good portion of his adult life. It wasn’t very long ago that he was working at a pavement company and playing music periodically at a local Mexican restaurant to support his young family. “My wife (Dayna) has been the one who believed in me when pretty much all hope was gone,” he says. “There’s no way I’m here without her. And if you don’t have the right people around you to speak life into your dreams when it isn’t looking good, you’ll give up. And that’s what this new record is about: being the person who never gives up when maybe everyone else does.”

    Black Bandana is the stunning new album that places Kent among some of country music’s most precious new storytellers, with songs such as “Never Ready” and “This Heart” revealing a raw soul and a stark honesty about his life and times. But perhaps the only thing you need to know about him can be found in the symbolism of the black bandana he routinely wears around his neck.

    “It started off as something I just wore when I was riding motorcycles,” he says. “But as I was reflecting on my path to where I’m at now, it kind of just became this symbolic thing where, when everybody else gives up, you stay the course. Never give up until you get where you want to go.”

    Playing his music in front of appreciative fans is where he certainly wants to go on every stop of this tour. “Another artist once told me, If you could bottle this feeling up of fans singing your songs back to you and put it in a pill, we’d all be addicts ,” says Kent, who co-wrote six of Black Bandana ’s 10 songs. “It really is unlike anything else, to have this synergy between you and the people connecting with your music. Watching these songs that you’ve written finding their life and their own story really is amazing.”

    The post Corey Kent Makes a Wild Dash to Stardom appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine .

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    Two Birds from Alameda — October 3, 2024
    Alameda Post14 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks27 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson13 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen8 days ago
    How I Ended Up at Opryland
    Cincinnati Magazine10 days ago
    Golden Era Glow-Up
    Cincinnati Magazine20 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato16 hours ago
    Fall Into Fashion
    Cincinnati Magazine21 days ago
    Revitalizing Gen Z Nightlife With Club 90’s
    Cincinnati Magazine22 days ago
    The Tragic Last Days of Troubled Former Child Star Scotty Beckett ('Our Gang'/'The Little Rascals')
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA29 days ago
    Fill Your Arts App-etite
    Cincinnati Magazine22 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza6 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz12 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune12 hours ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard2 days ago
    ADHD Friendly Decluttering and Organizing Tips
    Declutterbuzz17 hours ago
    Do Nothing Cake: The Easiest, Most Delicious Cake You’ll Ever Make
    Recipe Roundup14 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA13 days ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz2 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Movie review: ‘The Outrun’ runs away with the title of 2024’s hidden gem
    The Lantern12 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King28 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile17 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy