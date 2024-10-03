Open in App
    Guide to Candy

    By Claire Lefton,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GulwL_0vsyxFek00

    Triple Chocolate Truffle Cake

    This morsel blends all of Ruby’s chocolates (white, milk, and dark) with rich ganache and chocolate cake, striking the perfect balance of textures. Each truffle comes enrobed in the titular triple chocolate blend that holds together beautifully for a silky finish. • 1725 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 873-7992

    Prohibition Milk Chocolate Bar

    There’s “chocolate,” and there’s chocolate made with cocoa beans as the first ingredient. Maverick Chocolate Co.’s Prohibition bar blends the deep, complex flavors of dark cocoa with smooth milk chocolate textures. Organic cocoa beans, the brand’s claim to fame, set the tone, but Kentucky bourbon gives this treat its soul. Bourbon barrel-smoked sea salt cuts the creamy milk chocolate for a mild contrast, setting up the bourbon to bridge the gap between sweet and salty for a moment of decadence that melts in your mouth. • 129 W. Elder St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 381-0561

    Sea Salt Caramels

    A true classic, the sea salt caramels from Sunshine Caramel Co. are rare and wonderful examples of old-school candy-making. Made from natural ingredients and individually wrapped in paper twists, they’re so fresh you’ll have to keep them in the fridge. Brown sugar, sweet cream, and salt blend into the ultimate sweet and salty delight for a traditional caramel that’s incredibly soft. It may cling to your dreams, but it won’t stick to your teeth. • 7664 Wooster Pike, Plainville, (513) 205-0619

    Haute Delicious Buckeyes

    Ohio’s heart is filled with peanut butter and dipped in chocolate, and Haute Chocolate’s take on the local flavor is an award-winning experience. The creamy peanut butter filling shares space with semi-sweet chocolate chips, and the sizeable snacks come in white, milk, or dark chocolate. The extra crunch from the miniature chips is a pleasant surprise that emphasizes the rest of the smooth filling. • 9424 Shelly Ln., Montgomery, (513) 793-9999

    Pecan Caramel Turtles

    With Fawn Candy’s dedication to fresh, quality ingredients, these tasty turtles move fast. It’s hard to outshine old-fashioned caramel, but the rich, buttery pecans’ warm sweetness carries through. The milk and dark chocolate shells make each piece a creamy bite of bliss for classic candy fans. • 4271 Harrison Ave., Cheviot, (513) 574-9612

    Peppermint Candy Canes

    Spun and hooked by hand, Doscher Candy Co.’s candy canes come with a 150-year pedigree. This antique process produces peppermint candy with an airy and brittle texture, which makes it easier to chew. Cane sugar and real peppermint extract pair up to deliver a refreshing dessert a colorful twist above the usual. They’re proof peppermint isn’t reserved for the holidays. • 6926 Main St., Newtown, (513) 381-8656

    Hand Painted Truffles

    While the colorful variety of hand painted truffles at The Chocolate Bee is ever-changing, the Honey Bee Truffle is the brand’s poster child. A dark chocolate shell balances the sticky-sweet honey inside. Naturally, it’s painted to be a charming little bee without a sting in sight. • 4037 Hamilton Ave., Northside, (513) 954-0997

