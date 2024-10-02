Open in App
    Guide to Cupcakes

    By Claire Lefton,

    2 days ago

    Death by Chocolate

    If it was possible to meet your maker by eating one of 3 Sweet Girls Cakery’s cupcakes, Death by Chocolate would be the way to go. The chocolate cake, chocolate ganache, chocolate frosting, and chocolate drizzle (plus rainbow chips) deliver a quadruple whammy of ooey-gooey goodness. • 7458 Montgomery Rd., Silverton, (513) 984-1100

    Carrot Spice

    Putting carrots in sweets is a tad old fashioned, but this cupcake will have you asking, “What’s up, Doc?” Abby Girl Sweets’s carrot spice is carrot cake topped with cream cheese frosting and a pecan, a throwback flavor that still makes the grade among its flashier counterparts. • Multiple locations

    Mint Chocolate Chip

    Ever since winning the first season of Food Network’s Cupcake Wars in 2009, Chicago–based Molly’s Cupcakes has been on a tear, expanding its footprint across 18 locations in six states. If the mint chocolate chip cupcake—moist chocolate cake filled with mint mousse, frosted with mint buttercream, and topped with mini chocolate chips—is any indication, we understand why the place is popular. • Multiple locations

    Chunky Monkey

    The chocolate cupcake with almond butter filling and vanilla frosting at Happy Chicks Bakery is a reminder of simpler times. Add the texture-y touch of crushed banana chips on top, and you’ve got a cupcake worth splitting. • 4035 Hamilton Ave., Northside, (513) 386-7990

    Chocolate Raspberry

    Chubby Bunny Bakery’s Allyson Moore makes her gluten-, egg-, dairy-, and nut-free products sing with flavor. Exhibit A: Filled with a raspberry jam and topped with vanilla icing, a melted chocolate drizzle, and a raspberry, the chocolate raspberry cupcake is a tart-but-sweet trip on the tongue. • 216 Main St., Hamilton, (513) 939-4791

    The post Guide to Cupcakes appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine .

