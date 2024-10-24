When is 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' on? Do Georgie and Mandy stay together?

"Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage," the newest installment of "The Big Bang Theory" universe, continues this week.

The "Young Sheldon " spinoff series airs on CBS Thursday night. The new sitcom stars Montana Jordan as Sheldon's brother Georgie, and Emily Osment as Mandy, a 30-year-old woman Georgie met at Connie's laundromat and gambling room.

The half-hour series follows the young couple as they raise their family in Texas and navigate the challenges of adulthood, parenting and marriage.

Here's how to watch "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage."

Is 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' airing on Thursday?

Yes, "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" airs Thursday, Oct. 24.

What time does 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' come on?

"Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

What channel is 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' on?

"Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" broadcasts on CBS.

How to stream 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'

Episodes of "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" will also be available to stream on Paramount+, but only some subscribers can watch live. Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers can watch episodes of the series live and on-demand, while Paramount+ Essential subscribers can only stream episodes the day after they air.

Subscribers to streaming services with live TV capabilities, such as Hulu + Live TV, can also stream live.

Why is it called 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'?

During season 11, episode 23, of "The Big Bang Theory," viewers finally met Sheldon's older brother Georgie who mentioned he had an "ex-wife." In "Young Sheldon," Georgie ends up having a child with a local weather girl named Mandy, leading fans to believe that the characters would eventually marry and get divorced, as the original series established.

Do Georgie and Mandy stay together?

As the series title suggests, Georgie and Mandy’s relationship may result in divorce, per Screen Rant . However, Osment suggested in an interview with TVLine that Georgie and Mandy might reconcile and remarry later in life, but this storyline has not yet been confirmed.

Will there be a season 8 of 'Young Sheldon'?

Despite the popularity of "Young Sheldon," the coming-of-age sitcom and the No. 1 comedy for CBS since 2017 was not renewed for an eighth season, the network announced in November 2023.

Why did 'Young Sheldon' end?

Although CBS and the show's creators have not explicitly stated a reason for the show's cancellation, Screen Rant theorized that the series likely ended due to several factors.

The website reports the established canon in "The Big Bang Theory" forced the prequel series to have a predetermined end date when Sheldon went to college. Other possible reasons for the cancellation include a shift in focus from the original premise, younger actors aging out of their roles, the other spinoff series in development and the desire to avoid the inevitable storyline of Sheldon's father's affair and death.

Will Sheldon be in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'?

"Young Sheldon" producer Steve Holland told TV Line that he hopes to bring Sheldon into the spinoff series for a Christmas or Thanksgiving episode, but there are currently no official plans to do so.

"This is a world where these actors can keep coming and playing. We don’t want to make it a ‘guest star of the week’ thing, but they’re a part of this world," he said.

Screen Rant adds that bringing Sheldon back would be tricky considering his "Big Bang Theory" storyline in which he moves to Pasadena, California. Unlike the other characters who remain in Medford, Texas, Sheldon would need a specific reason to return home.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: When is 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' on? Do Georgie and Mandy stay together?