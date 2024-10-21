What is listeria? Ohio grocery stores impacted by recent chicken, waffle recalls

Ongoing listeria outbreaks—first pre-packaged chicken products at Kroger and Giant Eagle , now frozen waffles sold at Giant Eagle and other stores—continue to affect supermarkets across the country.

Hundreds of hospitalizations and multiple deaths have occurred as a result of people being sick with listeria poisoning, according to USA TODAY . Deli meat, peanuts, and mushrooms have also been recalled over listeria concerns. This is the largest outbreak since the 2011 outbreak linked to cantaloupe, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

What is listeria? Here's what to know about the illness and its symptoms.

What is listeria?

Listeriosis, or listeria poisoning, is a foodborne bacterial infection commonly caused by the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes . According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , the infection is serious and can be harmful or life-threatening, especially to adults over 65, newborns, pregnant people, and people with weak immune systems.

Deaths linked to listeria outbreaks

USA TODAY reports that the only deaths reported from listeria outbreaks this year have come from the large Boar's Head outbreak, where 10 people have died so far (as of Sep. 23), according to the CDC.

What are the symptoms of listeria?

It can take three to four weeks to determine if someone is sick from the outbreak, and symptoms can vary from person to person, the Columbus Dispatch reports. Symptoms of the illness include:

Fever

Flu-like symptoms, such as muscle aches and fatigue

Headache

Stiff neck

Confusion

Loss of balance

Seizures

The CDC recommends seeking medical attention if you have symptoms of listeria.

Can listeria be eliminated if deli meats are heated?

Yes, the CDC recommends sliced deli meat be heated to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit or until steaming hot before eating.

How to protect yourself from listeria

Here are some precautions the CDC recommends you take to avoid contracting the illness:

Do not eat recalled deli products. Throw them away or contact stores about returns.

Clean your refrigerators and other surfaces that may have been exposed to deli meat.

Avoid eating sliced meat from deli counters unless it is reheated to an internal temperature of 165°F (or until steaming hot).

The CDC recommends you speak to local and state health officials to help identify where the illness may have come from if you get sick from listeria.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: What is listeria? Ohio grocery stores impacted by recent chicken, waffle recalls