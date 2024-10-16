Kentucky high school football media poll: District play, bye weeks lead to stagnancy

The latest Kentucky high school football media poll is here.

There weren't many changes among any of the polls now that the state has entered district play. Many ranked teams were also on a bye last week.

The most important game this week in Northern Kentucky is Highlands at Conner . It's not just a ranked matchup, it will determine which team opens the Class 5A playoffs with a home game versus who goes on the road.

The poll is conducted by Jason Frakes of the Louisville Courier-Journal and 16 journalists throughout the state vote on the top 10 teams in each class.

Here are the complete polls. Northern Kentucky teams are in bold and first-place votes are in parentheses.

Who are the top teams in Class 6A after Week 8?

Rank-school Record Points Last Week 1. Male (9) 6-1 149 1 2. Trinity (6) 6-2 145 3 3. Manual (1) 6-1 135 4 4. St. Xavier 4-3 112 2 5. Frederick Douglass 4-3 88 T-5 6. Ryle 5-2 85 T-5 7. Bryan Station 4-3 48 7 8. Madison Central 5-2 37 8 9. Oldham County 6-1 35 9 10. North Hardin 5-2 24 10

Also receiving votes: Barren County 9, Great Crossing 8, Meade County 3, Bullitt East 2.

Who are the top teams in Class 5A after Week 8?

Rank-school Record Points Last Week 1. Cooper (15) 8-0 159 1 2. Bowling Green (1) 6-1 143 2 3. South Warren 6-1 122 3 4. Highlands 6-2 114 4 5. Woodford County 6-1 79 6 6. Owensboro 4-3 67 7 7. South Oldham 6-2 55 5 8. Scott County 5-3 46 10 T-9. Conner 6-2 29 9 T-9. Graves County 5-2 29 8

Also receiving votes: Pulaski County 13, Madisonville-North Hopkins 11, Atherton 8, Grayson County 5.

Who are the top teams in Class 4A after Week 8?

Rank-school Record Points Last Week 1. Boyle County (15) 7-0 159 1 2. Paducah Tilghman (1) 7-0 142 2 3. Franklin County 7-0 129 3 4. Corbin 6-1 108 4 5. Covington Catholic 5-2 89 5 6. Ashland Blazer 7-1 86 6 7. Johnson Central 6-2 58 7 8. Allen County-Scottsville 6-1 45 8 9. North Oldham 5-2 23 9 10. Greenup County 6-1 20 10

Also receiving votes: Spencer County 7, Warren East 6, Bardstown 5, John Hardin 2, DeSales 1.

Who are the top teams in Class 3A after Week 8?

Rank-school Record Points Last Week 1. Christian Academy-Louisville (10) 5-2 152 1 2. Hart County (6) 7-0 144 2 3. Bell County 7-1 117 4 4. Central 4-3 114 3 5. Belfry 5-2 96 5 6. Rockcastle County 6-1 65 6 7. Lloyd Memorial 6-1 55 7 8. Union County 5-2 47 8 9. Adair County 6-1 41 9 10. Hancock County 7-0 39 10

Also receiving votes: Franklin-Simpson 8, Lexington Catholic 3, Clay County 2.

Who are the top teams in Class 2A after Week 8?

Rank-school Record Points Last Week 1. Owensboro Catholic (13) 7-0 156 1 2. Beechwood (1) 7-1 136 3 3. Lexington Christian (2) 5-2 135 2 T-4. Mayfield 4-2 101 4 T-4. Murray 6-1 101 5 6. Prestonsburg 7-0 75 6 7. Bracken County 6-1 51 7 8. Somerset 4-3 45 8 9. Betsy Layne 6-1 39 9 10. Washington County 6-2 12 10

Also receiving votes: Leslie County 10, Crittenden County 5, Knott County Central 5, Monroe County 3, Owen County 3, Caldwell County 2, Breathitt County 1.

Who are the top teams in Class A after Week 8?

Rank-school Record Points Last Week 1. Campbellsville (14 7-0 158 1 2. Sayre 7-0 129 2 3. Pikeville (2) 2-5 116 3 4. Raceland 4-3 111 4 5. Kentucky Country Day 5-2 81 5 6. Newport Central Catholic 4-3 78 6 7. Hazard 5-3 55 8 8. Bishop Brossart 6-1 46 T-9 9. Bethlehem 5-2 45 T-9 10. Newport 4-2 25 7

Also receiving votes: Paris 18, Caverna 5, Louisville Holy Cross 5, Frankfort 4, Ludlow 4 .

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Kentucky high school football media poll: District play, bye weeks lead to stagnancy