Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

    Kentucky high school football media poll: District play, bye weeks lead to stagnancy

    By Brendan Connelly, Cincinnati Enquirer,

    1 days ago

    The latest Kentucky high school football media poll is here.

    There weren't many changes among any of the polls now that the state has entered district play. Many ranked teams were also on a bye last week.

    The most important game this week in Northern Kentucky is Highlands at Conner . It's not just a ranked matchup, it will determine which team opens the Class 5A playoffs with a home game versus who goes on the road.

    The poll is conducted by Jason Frakes of the Louisville Courier-Journal and 16 journalists throughout the state vote on the top 10 teams in each class.

    Here are the complete polls. Northern Kentucky teams are in bold and first-place votes are in parentheses.

    Who are the top teams in Class 6A after Week 8?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pHleM_0w8mnZTY00

    Rank-school Record Points Last Week
    1. Male (9) 6-1 149 1
    2. Trinity (6) 6-2 145 3
    3. Manual (1) 6-1 135 4
    4. St. Xavier 4-3 112 2
    5. Frederick Douglass 4-3 88 T-5
    6. Ryle 5-2 85 T-5
    7. Bryan Station 4-3 48 7
    8. Madison Central 5-2 37 8
    9. Oldham County 6-1 35 9
    10. North Hardin 5-2 24 10

    Also receiving votes: Barren County 9, Great Crossing 8, Meade County 3, Bullitt East 2.

    Who are the top teams in Class 5A after Week 8?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nS8k0_0w8mnZTY00

    Rank-school Record Points Last Week
    1. Cooper (15) 8-0 159 1
    2. Bowling Green (1) 6-1 143 2
    3. South Warren 6-1 122 3
    4. Highlands 6-2 114 4
    5. Woodford County 6-1 79 6
    6. Owensboro 4-3 67 7
    7. South Oldham 6-2 55 5
    8. Scott County 5-3 46 10
    T-9. Conner 6-2 29 9
    T-9. Graves County 5-2 29 8

    Also receiving votes: Pulaski County 13, Madisonville-North Hopkins 11, Atherton 8, Grayson County 5.

    Who are the top teams in Class 4A after Week 8?

    Rank-school Record Points Last Week
    1. Boyle County (15) 7-0 159 1
    2. Paducah Tilghman (1) 7-0 142 2
    3. Franklin County 7-0 129 3
    4. Corbin 6-1 108 4
    5. Covington Catholic 5-2 89 5
    6. Ashland Blazer 7-1 86 6
    7. Johnson Central 6-2 58 7
    8. Allen County-Scottsville 6-1 45 8
    9. North Oldham 5-2 23 9
    10. Greenup County 6-1 20 10

    Also receiving votes: Spencer County 7, Warren East 6, Bardstown 5, John Hardin 2, DeSales 1.

    Who are the top teams in Class 3A after Week 8?

    Rank-school Record Points Last Week
    1. Christian Academy-Louisville (10) 5-2 152 1
    2. Hart County (6) 7-0 144 2
    3. Bell County 7-1 117 4
    4. Central 4-3 114 3
    5. Belfry 5-2 96 5
    6. Rockcastle County 6-1 65 6
    7. Lloyd Memorial 6-1 55 7
    8. Union County 5-2 47 8
    9. Adair County 6-1 41 9
    10. Hancock County 7-0 39 10

    Also receiving votes: Franklin-Simpson 8, Lexington Catholic 3, Clay County 2.

    Who are the top teams in Class 2A after Week 8?

    Rank-school Record Points Last Week
    1. Owensboro Catholic (13) 7-0 156 1
    2. Beechwood (1) 7-1 136 3
    3. Lexington Christian (2) 5-2 135 2
    T-4. Mayfield 4-2 101 4
    T-4. Murray 6-1 101 5
    6. Prestonsburg 7-0 75 6
    7. Bracken County 6-1 51 7
    8. Somerset 4-3 45 8
    9. Betsy Layne 6-1 39 9
    10. Washington County 6-2 12 10

    Also receiving votes: Leslie County 10, Crittenden County 5, Knott County Central 5, Monroe County 3, Owen County 3, Caldwell County 2, Breathitt County 1.

    Who are the top teams in Class A after Week 8?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SfCCd_0w8mnZTY00

    Rank-school Record Points Last Week
    1. Campbellsville (14 7-0 158 1
    2. Sayre 7-0 129 2
    3. Pikeville (2) 2-5 116 3
    4. Raceland 4-3 111 4
    5. Kentucky Country Day 5-2 81 5
    6. Newport Central Catholic 4-3 78 6
    7. Hazard 5-3 55 8
    8. Bishop Brossart 6-1 46 T-9
    9. Bethlehem 5-2 45 T-9
    10. Newport 4-2 25 7

    Also receiving votes: Paris 18, Caverna 5, Louisville Holy Cross 5, Frankfort 4, Ludlow 4 .

    This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Kentucky high school football media poll: District play, bye weeks lead to stagnancy

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    bluegrass70
    1d ago
    how does a 2-5 team get 2 first place votes in 1A?
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks27 days ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group5 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    Watch Zac Taylor's press conference ahead of Bengals vs. Browns in NFL Week 7
    Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer1 day ago
    Browns' injury report vs Bengals: Nick Chubb, Myles Garrett practice; Denzel Ward limited
    Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer1 day ago
    True Value hardware store files bankruptcy, to be sold to Do it Best. How it affects Ohio
    Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer2 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA29 days ago
    Shenandoah man charged in theft of dirtbike
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel19 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Report: NKY woman sentenced for dorm assault caught on video at University of Kentucky
    Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer8 hours ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile17 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune28 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson9 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA21 days ago
    St. Johns County sued over panhandling restrictions
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama29 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney13 hours ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile16 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA14 days ago
    Ranchers drive cattle through Elk Fire to safety
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz23 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    What to do if you have storm damage in St. Johns County
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Northern Kentucky Superintendents warn voters about harms of passing Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria15 hours ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy