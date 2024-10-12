Agave & Rye will open a location in Hamilton this week.

The Covington-based restaurant chain, known for its "epic" tacos, will open to the public at 335 Main St. on Wednesday, according to a spokesperson for Agave & Rye.

The restaurant will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony and "soft opening" Monday. This event is currently sold out.

The Hamilton spot will be the chain's 18th location and 10th in Ohio. Agave & Rye operates in Ohio, Tennessee, Alabama, Indiana and Kentucky.

According to the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce , the new location will feature a separate bar with eight TVs, roll-up garage doors, interior seating for 150 people and patio seating for an additional 150 people.

This location has been in the works for years. In 2021, the restaurant chain announced plans to open on Main Street the following year . Issues with the original developer caused the delay, Agave & Rye told The Enquirer. The original developer was later replaced.

The restaurant is at the site of the former Ritzi Body Shop, which was in operation from 1937 to 2020. Agave & Rye pays homage to the establishment in a mural on the side of the restaurant building.

Agave & Rye opened its first location in 2018. The menu offers more than 70 varieties of tequila and bourbon as well as craft cocktails. The list of gourmet tacos features a wide range of veggies and meats, including untraditional options such as salmon, lobster and kangaroo.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Agave & Rye to open new location in Hamilton after years of delay