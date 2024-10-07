Open in App
    Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

    Three dead as medical helicopter crashes in Owen County, Kentucky

    By B.J. Bethel, Chancelor Winn and Courtney King,

    1 days ago

    Three crew members aboard a medical helicopter died after it crashed near Owenton, Kentucky. on Monday, according to the crew’s parent company.

    A statement from Air Evac Lifeteam said one of its helicopters – Air Evac 133 – crashed responding to an emergency call at around 6 p.m.

    The crew members were based out of Grant County and were en route to pick up a patient when the crash happened.

    The helicopter was a Bell 206, according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration.

    “Our primary focus now is on supporting the families who were impacted, as well as our team members,” a statement from the company said. “Critical incident stress management teams have been sent to assist our team members during this difficult time.

    “This was a terribly tragic accident, and our deepest sympathies go out to the employees’ families and friends.”

    Air Evac Lifeteam said it wasn’t releasing the names of the crew members killed in the crash.

    FlightAware.com said the helicopter took off from Williamstown at 5:22 p.m. It was last reported “near Frankfort” at 5:30 p.m.

    Several witnesses were eating dinner on the Amigo’s back patio. They said the helicopter hit a tower, causing it to crash and catch fire.

    Authorities posted on the Owenton, Owen County Fire & Owen Co Rescue Departments Facebook page:

    "We urge you to maintain a safe distance from the scene. A helicopter has crashed near Amigos, prompting a federal investigation, and our responsibility is to secure the site. Firefighters have been deployed to prevent unauthorized access. We kindly request your cooperation in avoiding the area. A detailed update will follow at a later time."

    The Owen Electric Cooperative said the crash caused a power outage that lasted about an hour.

    The National Transportation and Safety Board said an investigator would arrive on scene on Tuesday.

    Where is Owenton, Kentucky?

    It is the county seat of Owen County, located at the junction of U.S. Route 127 and Kentucky Route 22, about halfway between Louisville and Cincinnati.

    This story will be updated when more information is available.

    This report was provided by Enquirer media partner Fox 19.

    This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Three dead as medical helicopter crashes in Owen County, Kentucky

