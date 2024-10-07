Pat Kelsey is injecting energy back into Louisville basketball student section. Here's how

Pat Kelsey is trying to sell University of Louisville students on his vision for its storied men's basketball program.

On Oct. 4 at the KFC Yum! Center , they embraced it quite literally. With a courtside view, most in The Ville'ns student section experienced the Cardinals' season tipoff event, Louisville Live , through replica pairs of the new head coach's signature Tom Ford glasses.

"My vision is for every student at the University of Louisville to feel like they have a personal relationship with the head coach," Kelsey said Aug. 28. "It's impossible for me to know faces and names of 25,000 different people, but, when I walk on campus, my vision and my dream is that they say, 'Man, that's our guy.' Because we need them."

That's an understatement.

You'd have been hard-pressed to find a high-major hoops atmosphere more dreary the past two seasons than the Yum! Center during former coach Kenny Payne 's woeful 12-52 tenure. Scanned ticket attendance dwindled to 6,504 per game, less than 30% capacity at the 22,090-seat arena; and, with little to cheer about, the few Ville'ns who did show up weren't as loud as they used to be.

"We provided the same incentives," said Nick Kanine, the department's assistant director of marketing, who is part of a duo that oversees student ticket sales. "Everything that we were doing, it was maintained from the previous years. It was what it was; and they ultimately didn't show up."

'He knows how to sell'

Since Kelsey was handed the reins in March, there have been steps in the right direction. For the first time since 2015, U of L sold all 1,802 of its student ticket memberships.

"Everybody's matching that energy he's bringing," said Jared Shuster, a senior from Oldham County who is one of the last three standing from the Payne era on The Ville'ns executive board. "That's what we really needed as a city and as a university."

Membership to The Ville'ns costs $125 — or monthly installments of $12.50 — and grants access to every home football and men's basketball game. According to data obtained via an open records request, it increased from 1,658 in 2022-23, when the Cards lost a school-record 28 games, to 1,708 in 2023-24; but that had a lot to do with the excitement surrounding coach Jeff Brohm' s return to lead his alma mater on the gridiron.

Now that Kelsey's in the mix, Kanine and Nick Franchak, U of L's assistant director of ticket operations, are hopeful The Ville'ns — and other members of a fan base desperate for a return to national prominence — show up stronger than ever at the Yum! Center. From a non-student perspective, the athletics department sold more new season tickets in Kelsey's first 15 days on the job than it did during Payne's first two months at the helm.

"There's genuine excitement again," Franchak said.

"He's a very marketable person," Kanine added. "He knows how to sell."

It's in Kelsey's blood.

"He could probably be the world's best — you pick whatever product you're selling; if he wanted to go into sales and just do that entirely, he'd be an executive someplace real fast," said Joe Schoenfeld, who coached Kelsey, and gave him his first coaching job, at Elder High School. "He's just outstanding."

When Kelsey joined Schoenfeld's staff as Elder's freshman boys coach, he was also flipping Chevrolets at his father's car dealership in the Cincinnati area. When he worked as an assistant on the late Skip Prosser's staff at Wake Forest from 2004–09, he and former Cards coach Chris Mack played big roles in developing the Demon Deacons' unifying "Tie-Dye Nation" campaign.

When he landed his first Division I head-coaching gig at Winthrop, he created its #RockTheHill slogan — and followed that up with #OurCity at Charleston; where he frequently rode around campus in a golf cart reminding students about the Cougars' upcoming games. Here, it's #ReviVILLE, and he has met U of L students head-on to give it life.

Kanine said the athletics department saw "significant" returns in The Ville'ns membership sales from an email blast to students featuring video messages from Kelsey and Brohm. The former has followed the latter's lead in becoming a mainstay at other Cards sporting events; and he got the members of his completely overhauled roster to join him in helping students move onto campus. On Oct. 3, Kelsey jogged around its grounds hollering about Louisville Live to anyone in his vicinity — even scolding someone for wearing a Duke shirt.

"I think students really enjoyed having that personal touch," Kanine said.

'Win those minds and hearts'

Dec. 3, 2019, holds a special place in the hearts of Shuster, Kanine and Franchak. Louisville, of course, beat Michigan, 58-43, in front of an announced white-out crowd of 21,674 at the Yum! Center.

Shuster remembers how he sneakily secured a spot among The Ville'ns with his older brother, who was a student at the time. Kanine was a few months into graduate school and quickly fell in love with this hoops-crazed city. Franchak was a manager under Mack and will never forget how the fans impacted that game.

"Being loud, being there early — it can make all the difference in the world," Franchak said.

John Farmer is still waiting for a moment like that. The closest he's gotten was an upset win over Clemson at the tail end of Payne's first season coinciding with the 10-year anniversary celebration of the 2013 national championship team. Still, going off scanned ticket attendance, the arena was only half full.

Farmer, a junior from Roanoke, Virginia, is in his second year on the student section's executive board. Having grown up attending Virginia Tech games at Cassell Coliseum, he's no stranger to rowdy atmospheres. It's just that, this far into college, the Yum! Center has rarely lived up to its size and the Louisville fan base's passion.

But that hasn't kept him away. The only home games he missed last season, he said, came during winter break.

"I don't care how good we are; I don't care how bad we are," Farmer said. "I'm there because I love Louisville basketball."

For all the momentum Kelsey has gained on the marketing front, the most surefire way to fill seats is to stack victories. The Cards' nonconference is daunting but offers ample opportunities for them to make the program relevant for the right reasons again — starting with an opening-weekend matchup against a likely top-25 team coming off a trip to the Elite Eight: Tennessee.

If Kelsey & Co. can take down the Volunteers, they'll be cooking with gas. But they need The Ville'ns to bring the spark.

"I say all the time: It's not my program, it's not our players' program. It's the students' program," Kelsey said. "This is collegiate sports, and I think, when your students are fully engaged and you win those minds and hearts on campus, it takes things to a whole other level."

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Pat Kelsey is injecting energy back into Louisville basketball student section. Here's how