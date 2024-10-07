Zac Taylor explains overtime play-calling decision in Bengals’ loss to Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor had a full day to reflect on his decision to call three straight run plays in overtime after his team took over at the 38-yard line.

His play-calling in overtime was brought to question by many sparking a debate over what Taylor should have done differently because Evan McPherson missed his 53-yard field goal attempt , and the Bengals went on to lose the game . When Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson fumbled the snap at the 44-yard line and linebacker Germaine Pratt recovered it, it looked like a no-brainer that the Bengal would escape overtime with the win.

Taylor opted to play it safe with three run plays instead of let Joe Burrow be aggressive to at least improve field position for McPherson. Punter Ryan Rehkow fumbled the hold and it botched the entire kicking operation.

Zac Taylor play-calling in Bengals vs Ravens

Here’s what Taylor had to say upon reflection of his play-calling following the game.

“I’m very reflective on things that I can improve on,” Taylor said. “At the end of the day, the decision for me is we are in comfortable enough field-goal range for Evan, and I don’t want to do anything to disrupt that. And again, I’m accountable. I know there’s probably a lot of different opinions on how that could go. But at the end of the day, that’s where it sits with me.”

Because of the sack the Bengals took on first down at the end of regulation that resulted in a seven-yard loss, Taylor said he wanted to be mindful of not calling a play that could potentially impact field position in a negative way.

Bengals vs Ravens overtime loss

“You don’t want to take any sort of negative play,” Taylor said. “Sometimes, it could be a penalty. Sometimes it can be something that gets disrupted on a play. When I trust our kicker in that position to finish the game for us like he has countless, and I’m not putting the way that kick went on him by any means. But every situation is a little bit different.”If the Bengals had won, no one would be discussing what Taylor should have done. But, when you lose at home in the style Cincinnati did to a division rival putting you at 1-4 on the year, every decision will be questioned, and Taylor is “comfortable” with where it ended.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Zac Taylor explains overtime play-calling decision in Bengals’ loss to Ravens