What time is Cincinnati Bearcats football Homecoming kickoff vs. Arizona State?

The Big 12 has released kickoff times for their Oct. 19 football games including the Cincinnati Bearcats Homecoming contest with Arizona State. UC's Bearcats will tangle with the Sun Devils at noon at Nippert Stadium on ESPN+.

The University of Cincinnati Homecoming parade is scheduled to begin four hours before kickoff along Clifton Avenue at 8 a.m.

Bearcats, Sun Devils meet for 1st time in 48 years

UC last played at Arizona State Oct. 9, 1976, winning 14-0 in a season where Tony Mason's Bearcats went 9-2. It was the same day the eventual World Champion Cincinnati Reds won the National League Championship Series opening game over the Phillies.

Before that, Hall of Fame coach Sid Gillman took his Bearcats to Tempe in 1954 and won 34-7. The Sun Devils are making their first trip to Cincinnati for football.

Arizona State's lone loss thus far was at Texas Tech 30-22 Sept. 12. UC just lost to the Red Raiders 44-41. The Sun Devils coached by Kenny Dillingham take on No. 16 Utah at home Friday night, Oct. 11, at 10:30 p.m. (Eastern) on ESPN. ASU running back Cam Skattebo ran for 182 yards in their 35-31 win over Kansas was named Big 12 Co-Offensive Player of the Week with Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks who UC fans are got to know Sept. 28.

First things first for Cincinnati Bearcats

UC will travel to Orlando for a 3:30 kickoff with UCF on ESPN2 this week. The Knights lost last Saturday at Florida 24-13 and are 3-2 like the Bearcats and 1-1 in the Big 12.

Former Colerain standout Deshawn Pace is now with UCF as is running back Myles Montgomery, Former UC defensive back Bryon Threats also joined the Knights via the transfer portal, but announced he was leaving the program after four games to enter the portal yet again.

Cincinnati Bearcats basketball vs. Ohio State will precede homecoming football

The Cincinnati Bearcats men's basketball team will hold an exhibition at Fifth Third Arena against the Ohio State Buckeyes as a warmup for the Homecoming weekend. Wes Miller and the Bearcats last played Ohio State in Hawaii in November 2022. In 2019, UC traveled to Columbus to open the season with Ohio State and in 2018, the Buckeyes helped UC open the renovated Fifth Third Arena.

Though this one won't count either way, the Bearcats have not defeated Ohio State on the basketball floor since the back-to-back national championships in 1961 and 1962.

Tickets for the CareSource Charity exhibition between UC and Ohio State start at $20 and are available on gobearcats.com.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: What time is Cincinnati Bearcats football Homecoming kickoff vs. Arizona State?