Want to get out of Ohio? 9 fall vacation giveaways and sweepstakes to watch, per Forbes

October is officially here, with the new month ushering in a new fall season. Apart from the seasonal staple items like pumpkin spice lattes , memorable Halloween costumes , and the end to daylight saving time , autumn lovers can take this season to the next level with a free vacation.

There are plenty of travel contests, giveaways, and sweepstakes for a chance to win a free getaway. Forbes listed several opportunities for Ohioans fortunate enough to enter and win a travel break, free of charge.

Here are nine contests, sweepstakes, and giveaways for free fall travel.

1. NYC to Paris roundtrip tickets giveaway

French Bee, a long-haul, low-cost French airline, is giving away two round-trip tickets from New York to Paris. The sweepstakes will last until Oct. 24, and only 10 winners will be selected.

Forbes says that the contest is to celebrate the airline's New York to Paris route, but it also flies to other international destinations, such as the Reunion Islands in the southern Indian Ocean.

2. Sightseeing pass to your chosen destination and $4,000 toward expenses

Travel company Go City is launching its Go City Educational Scholarship for students. The winner will receive passes to explore attractions (museums, landmarks and hidden gems) in the company's list of destinations for free, along with $4,000 to use toward school expenses like books, transferred directly to their account.

The deadline to apply is Nov. 9, and students will need to email their entries to scholarships@gocity.com and explain why they want to go to a certain destination.

3. $500 of free transit rides for college students

Travel website Busbud is offering seven college students one year of free rides in the form of bus, train or ferry trips. Forbes says that the winners will get $500 worth of travel applied to their Busbud apps to use during the year, including on services like Amtrak and Greyhound.

To enter, download the Busbud app and sign up with your school email address. The Giveaway period runs Sept. 16 to Oct. 14, and the draw will be held on October 15.

4. Football gameday getaway to Dublin with $3,000 gift card

Are you a big football fan? American football lovers will have the chance to win the " Ultimate Dublin Experience " courtesy of Jameson Irish Whiskey, which will send one person to watch the game in person.

Forbes says one winner can take five friends on the all-expenses-paid trip, but only "if a 2025-2026 regular season Professional American Football game in Dublin is announced by April 1, 2025." Fans can experience Dublin plus a tour of the Jameson Distillery and a $3,000 gift card that could be used towards tickets to a game. Complete and submit the entry form by Oct. 31.

5. Win a $500 Nashville shopping spree

Kimpton Aertson Hotel in Nashville has teamed up with women's clothing brand VICI to offer a Nashville Shop and Stay Giveaway.

According to Forbes, the winner will get a one-night stay, along with a $500 shopping credit and $300 for travel expenses. Follow @vicidolls and @kimptonaertson on social media, like the giveaway announcement post, and tag a friend in the comments of the post to enter. The contest will run Oct. 15-Oct. 29.

6. Take stunning photography on an African safari

Go2Africa, a travel agency specializing in African safaris, wants to help photographers and videographers travel to capture amazing visuals. Three winners will be selected. They will win a trip to Africa on a World Nomads Travel Insurance scholarship.

Roundtrip airfare is included, and recipients will have their work published and gain professional experience, as well as a Fujifilm X-T5 camera. The deadline to enter is Oct. 22.

7. Indulge in California's wine experience

A three-night stay at Silverado Resort in Napa Valley, Forbes says, comes with a private tour, wine tasting and culinary experience. The sweepstakes is hosted by KSL Resorts in honor of "crush" or harvest season. To enter, contestants must book a wine package at a participating KSL property by Oct. 31.

8. Beaches offering Christmastime in the Caribbean

Beaches Resorts is already celebrating The Elf on the Shelf in its Countdown to Christmas in the Caribbean Sweepstakes .

Winners receive a four-day/ three-night all-inclusive vacation for two adults and two children under 15, but the winner must travel Dec. 12-15 for the experience, according to Forbes. The contest ends Nov. 1.

9. Travel to Cancún to play pickleball

Pickleball fans have the opportunity to score a four-night experience for two adults through Club Med Cancún, as well as round-trip airfare for two to Cancún. The contest will run through mid-October, with the winner chosen on Oct. 17. Forbes advises visiting Club Med’s social media handles for a chance to win.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Want to get out of Ohio? 9 fall vacation giveaways and sweepstakes to watch, per Forbes