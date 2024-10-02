Open in App
    Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

    Shakeup in Class 6A headlines latest Kentucky high school football media poll

    By Brendan Connelly, Cincinnati Enquirer,

    2 days ago

    The latest Kentucky high school football media poll is here.

    There wasn't much movement among Northern Kentucky teams; Highlands (Class 5A) and Newport Central Catholic (Class A) each dropped after losses this weekend.

    Conner makes its first appearance thanks to a 5-1 record and a 33-point average margin of victory. The Cougars will face an immediate test as they travel to No. 1 Cooper . The Jaguars will be playing their fourth-ranked opponent this season.

    Jason Frakes of the Louisville Courier-Journal and 16 journalists throughout the state vote on the top 10 teams in each class.

    Here are the complete polls. Northern Kentucky teams are in bold and first-place votes are in parentheses.

    Who are the top 10 teams in Class 6A after Week 6?

    Rank-school Record Points Last Week
    1. Male (6) 4-1 144 2
    2. Trinity (3) 4-2 140 1
    3. St. Xavier (6) 3-2 137 4
    4. Frederick Douglass 3-2 103 5
    5. Manual 5-1 94 3
    6. Ryle (1) 4-1 93 6
    7. Bryan Station 2-3 43 9
    8. Madison Central 4-1 36 NR
    9. Oldham County 5-1 24 10
    T-10. Barren County 6-0 20 NR
    T-10. Bullitt East 4-2 20 7

    Others receiving votes: Great Crossing 11, North Hardin 7, Simon Kenton 3, Campbell County 2 , Meade County 2, Henderson County 1.

    Who are the top 10 teams in Class 5A after Week 6?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rEZJL_0vrGThtr00

    Rank-school Record Points Last Week
    1. Cooper (12) 6-0 156 1
    2. Bowling Green (4) 5-1 146 2
    3. South Warren 5-1 113 4
    4. Highlands 4-2 112 3
    5. Woodford County 5-0 107 5
    6. South Oldham 5-1 57 8
    7. Owensboro 3-3 53 7
    8. Pulaski County 3-2 32 T-9
    9. Conner 5-1 29 NR
    10. Atherton 4-2 24 6

    Others receiving votes: Graves County 21, Madisonville-North Hopkins 12, Scott County 11, Grayson County 3, South Laurel 3, North Laurel 1.

    Who are the top 10 teams in Class 4A after Week 6?

    Rank-school Record Points Last Week
    1. Boyle County (15) 6-0 159 1
    2. Paducah Tilghman (1) 6-0 144 2
    3. Franklin County 5-0 125 3
    4. Corbin 4-1 103 4
    5. Covington Catholic 4-2 87 5
    6. Ashland Blazer 5-1 80 6
    7. Johnson Central 5-1 75 7
    8. North Oldham 5-1 38 8
    9. Warren East 5-1 25 10
    10. Allen County-Scottsville 5-1 17 9

    Others receiving votes: Henry County 9, Greenup County 6, John Hardin 4, Spencer County 2, Wayne County 2, Bardstown 1, Boyd County 1, DeSales 1, Perry County Central 1.

    Who are the top 10 teams in Class 3A after Week 6?

    Rank-school Record Points Last Week
    1. Christian Academy-Louisville (10) 4-2 150 1
    2. Hart County (5) 6-0 135 2
    3. Central 3-3 115 3
    4. Bell County (1) 5-1 112 4
    5. Belfry 4-2 87 5
    6. Rockcastle County 6-0 81 6
    7. Adair County 6-0 60 7
    8. Union County 4-2 40 8
    9. Lloyd Memorial 5-1 39 9
    10. Hancock County 6-0 26 10

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Smzro_0vrGThtr00

    Others receiving votes: Franklin-Simpson 14, Clay County 8, Mercer County 7, Lawrence County 3, Lexington Catholic 2, Glasgow 1.

    Who are the top 10 teams in Class 2A after Week 6?

    Rank-school Record Points Last Week
    1. Owensboro Catholic (14) 6-0 157 1
    2. Beechwood (1) 5-1 136 2
    3. Lexington Christian (1) 4-2 130 3
    4. Mayfield 3-2 103 4
    5. Murray 5-1 96 5
    6. Prestonsburg 6-0 76 6
    7. Betsy Layne 5-1 44 7
    8. Somerset 3-3 38 9
    9. Bracken County 4-1 35 10
    10. Crittenden County 2-3 21 8

    Others receiving votes: Owen County 11, Washington County 11, Breathitt County 7, Leslie County 5, Knott County Central 4, Martin County 4, Green County 2.

    Who are the top 10 teams in Class A after Week 6?

    Rank-school Record Points Last Week
    1. Campbellsville (13) 6-0 157 1
    2. Sayre 5-0 132 2
    3. Pikeville (3) 2-4 119 3
    4. Raceland 2-3 93 4
    5. Hazard 4-2 79 5
    6. Kentucky Country Day 4-2 74 7
    7. Paris 3-2 67 8
    8. Newport Central Catholic 3-3 57 6
    9. Newport 4-1 51 9
    10. Bethlehem 4-2 25 10

    Others receiving votes: Bishop Brossart 8, Ludlow 5 , Caverna 4, Louisville Holy Cross 4, Frankfort 2, Lynn Camp 2, Williamsburg 1.

    This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Shakeup in Class 6A headlines latest Kentucky high school football media poll

