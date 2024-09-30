Open in App
    Opinion: There is more hope than ever surrounding diagnosis and treatment of Alzheimer's

    By Marisa M. O'Neill,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iWS5X_0vokVMTV00

    Research presented at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference 2024 provided new insight into advances in early and accurate diagnosis, breakthroughs in Alzheimer’s treatments, and reducing risk of cognitive decline and dementia.

    More than 236,000 individuals in Ohio are among the nearly 7 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s. Dementia affects not only the individual diagnosed but also families, friends, and the more than 414,000 Ohio unpaid caregivers. I have personally seen this disease impact my neighbors, friends and clients. People so full of life that slip away from us so quickly as the disease progresses. The strain on their caregivers is overwhelming, exhausting and heartbreaking.

    Research advancements are providing hope. Highly accurate blood tests for Alzheimer’s are moving closer to broader use in physician’s offices to aid in earlier and better diagnosis. This is especially important as newly approved treatments are best for people in the early symptomatic stages of the disease. Two FDA-approved treatments are just the beginning of what is yet to come.

    Research is proving that healthy lifestyles play a key role in reducing the risk of cognitive decline and dementia. Scientists estimate that adopting healthy habits would prevent up to 40% of dementia cases worldwide. That is something we can all do.

    There is also hope that our nation is finally beginning to make the dementia public health crisis a priority. Over the past decade, since the passage of the National Alzheimer’s Project Act and the Alzheimer’s Accountability Act, Congress has addressed Alzheimer’s and dementia on a national level. With these two laws set to expire soon, the need for updated legislation is urgent. I hope Congress will reauthorize these two important acts to continue helping people living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers. You can encourage them to do so.

    Our state is making progress as well. Earlier this year, the Ohio House of Representatives unanimously passed (by a 93-0 vote) House Bill 397 which will create a statewide dementia public awareness campaign in the state. HB 397 will empower individuals and clinicians to identify better and address cognitive decline and Alzheimer's.

    The House also passed (by a 76-17 vote) HB 24 which will provide greater access/coverage to future Alzheimer's biomarker testing for Ohio residents.

    These two important initiatives are now in the Ohio Senate for consideration. Contact your state senator and encourage them to support these important bills at https://p2a.co/3qpA43N .

    There is more hope than ever surrounding the diagnosis and treatment of dementia. Take care of your brain health and talk to your health care provider. Do not delay. Early diagnosis is the key. There is information about Alzheimer’s disease. Treatments and diagnosis for individuals, families and professionals at www.alz.org .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26oKWG_0vokVMTV00

    Marisa M. O’Neill is chief executive officer of RetireMed and the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Cincinnati board president .

    This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Opinion: There is more hope than ever surrounding diagnosis and treatment of Alzheimer's

