Households in region regain power, but roughly 39,000 outages remain Saturday afternoon

Update, 4 p.m.: The number of households still without power in the Cincinnati area has decreased to roughly 39,000 Saturday afternoon, according to the Duke Energy Outage Map .

The greatest decrease in the number of outages occurred in Hamilton County, going from about 26,000 just before 1:30 p.m. to nearly 18,000 at 4 p.m.

The most affected areas include Kenwood, Indian Hill, Milford, North College Hill, Evendale, Price Hill and Lebanon.

Here are the current approximate outage numbers per county:

Hamilton County: 17,840

Clermont County: 8,145

Warren County: 5,016

Butler County: 4,625

Kenton County: 340

Boone County: 345

Campbell County: 130

Some outages are easier to restore than others, impacting which areas regain power first, Duke Energy spokesperson Jeff Brooks said Saturday afternoon.

Duke Energy is actively working to develop and issue estimated times of restoration for the remaining outages, Brooks added. These estimated times will be posted on the outage map once they are ready.

Customers can also sign up to receive outage alerts .

A release from Duke Energy says the restoration times will be provided once there is more information from damage assessment.

Extended outages are possible in the hardest-hit areas, the release reads.

“This was a significant storm event that affected much of the Eastern United States and our area of the Midwest," Duke Energy OH/KY President Amy Spiller said in the release. "We are moving personnel and resources to the areas of our service territory in Ohio and Kentucky that have seen the greatest impacts from Hurricane Helene.”

Duke is bringing off system resources – roughly 400 personnel – to support restoration efforts, the release reads. The company is responding to broken poles, trees in power lines and spans of wire down.

Previous Coverage: Tens of thousands in Greater Cincinnati remain without power a day after heavy storms led to a peak of 125,000 outages.

Approximately 63,000 Duke Energy customers in southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky are without power Saturday morning, according to the Duke Energy outage map .

The majority of the outages remain within the Interstate 275 loop, but a high number of outages are also seen in the eastern suburbs of Clermont County and the northeast suburbs of Warren County.

Areas with roughly 1,000 power outages or more include Blue Ash, Symmes Township, Montgomery, Milford, Hyde Park, North College Hill, West Price Hill, Ridgeville, Williamsburg and Batavia.

Crews are currently working to restore power, Jeff Brooks, a spokesperson for Duke Energy told The Enquirer. He added Duke Energy doesn't have an official estimate yet for when power will return for everyone, but the company is working to develop one.

Brooks also said crews have made good progress in restoring power since yesterday.

The number of power outages climbed throughout the day Friday as storms caused by Hurricane Helene moved through the region. The total number of outages Friday peaked at 125,000 . By 10 p.m., 120,000 Duke Energy customers were without power. The majority of the outages were in Hamilton and Clermont counties.

Hamilton County remains the hardest-hit county in the area Saturday morning, with roughly 28,652 customers without power.

Here are the approximate outage numbers per county:

Hamilton County: 28,652

Clermont County: 12,651

Warren County: 10,397

Butler County: 7,658

Kenton County: 930

Boone County: 532

Campbell County: 224

The North College Hill Police Department lost power Friday and urged North College Hill citizens in need of police assistance to call the Hamilton County Communications Center at 513-825-2280. It is unclear whether the police department's power has returned as of Saturday morning.

The North College Hill Police Department did not immediately respond to The Enquirer's inquiry about the status of the department's power. The Hamilton County Communications Center said the North College Hill Police Department has not made the center aware that the department's power is back on.

