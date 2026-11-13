The Town of Cicero Police Department shared a list of arrests that took place between November 8, 2026 and November 10, 2026. The post notes that all people accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty, and that comments on their page must follow rules against vulgar language, personal attacks, hate speech, spam, and other banned content.

During these three days, several adults from Liverpool, Cicero, Auburn, Clay, Syracuse, and Salina in NY were arrested on charges that include aggravated unlicensed operation, traffic infractions, warrants for larceny and stolen property, grand larceny, petit larceny, and driving while intoxicated. Some were issued appearance tickets, and others were arraigned and released to re-appear in Town of Cicero Justice Court.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Town of Cicero Police Department