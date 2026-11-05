🛒 Cicero, NY Retail Jobs with Multiple Full-Time Openings

Cicero’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid full-time roles for people who like fast-paced, customer-facing work. If you enjoy staying active and talking with people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International Location: Cicero, NY (plus nearby towns)

(plus nearby towns) Salary: $19.79–$21.79/hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Type: Full-time

Stock and merchandise favorites like Oreo, Ritz, belVita, Chips Ahoy!, and Triscuit in local stores. This role is great if you like working independently, staying on the move, and building relationships with store staff, with strong benefits and mileage reimbursement.

Employer: Arch Telecom (T-Mobile Preferred Retailer)

(T-Mobile Preferred Retailer) Location: Cicero, NY

Salary: Competitive base + bonus (exact amount not listed)

Competitive base + bonus (exact amount not listed) Type: Full-time (around 45 hours/week)

Lead a T-Mobile retail team, drive store sales, and coach staff while working with the latest wireless tech. Good fit if you have wireless sales experience, like hitting goals, and want management-level responsibility with bonus potential and phone plan discounts.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 6406 State Route 31, Cicero, NY 13039

Salary: $16.50–$17.26/hour

Type: Full-time

Step into a lead role at a busy convenience store, where you’ll run the register, help with food service, and lead shifts. This is a nice option if you want entry-level management experience, weekly pay, and benefits like medical, dental, 401(k) match, and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting has extra details or nearby locations that might fit you better.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.