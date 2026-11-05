🏥 Cicero, NY Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Local Openings

Healthcare hiring around Cicero, NY is steady right now, with options from home health to dental and caregiving. If you like helping people one-on-one, there’s something here for different skill levels and schedules.

Employer: CenterWell Home Health (a Humana company)

CenterWell Home Health (a Humana company) Location: Cicero, NY (coverage in Onondaga County )

(coverage in ) Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $49–$69 per visit ; estimated $77,200–$106,200 per year

; estimated Highlights: One-on-one nursing care in patients’ homes, creating and managing care plans, and overseeing Home Health Aides. Requires an active RN license, CPR, valid driver’s license, and reliable car. Comes with a full Humana benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, disability, life insurance, and more).

Location: Cicero, NY

Type: Part-time, in-person

Pay: $18.65 per hour

Highlights: Hands-on support with daily living (bathing, dressing, incontinence care, mobility), light meal prep, and cleaning. Flexible schedule makes this a good fit if you need hours that work around school, family, or another job.

Employer: Cicero Family Dentistry

Location: Cicero, NY

Type: Full-time (32–38 hrs/week), in-person

Pay: $22–$25 per hour

Benefits: 401(k), health insurance, disability & life insurance, PTO, employee discount

Highlights: Split role between chairside assisting and front-desk work—great if you like variety and patient interaction. You’ll help with procedures, sterilization, lab work, phones, scheduling, and check-in/checkout in a family-focused practice.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers list related roles or future openings on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.