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Cicero
🏥 Cicero, NY Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Local Openings
2 days ago
Healthcare hiring around Cicero, NY is steady right now, with options from home health to dental and caregiving. If you like helping people one-on-one, there’s something here for different skill levels and schedules.
Home Health Registered Nurse (RN)
- Employer: CenterWell Home Health (a Humana company)
- Location: Cicero, NY (coverage in Onondaga County)
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $49–$69 per visit; estimated $77,200–$106,200 per year
- Highlights: One-on-one nursing care in patients’ homes, creating and managing care plans, and overseeing Home Health Aides. Requires an active RN license, CPR, valid driver’s license, and reliable car. Comes with a full Humana benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, disability, life insurance, and more).
Caregiver / Personal Care Assistant
- Location: Cicero, NY
- Type: Part-time, in-person
- Pay: $18.65 per hour
- Highlights: Hands-on support with daily living (bathing, dressing, incontinence care, mobility), light meal prep, and cleaning. Flexible schedule makes this a good fit if you need hours that work around school, family, or another job.
50/50 Dental Assistant & Dental Receptionist
- Employer: Cicero Family Dentistry
- Location: Cicero, NY
- Type: Full-time (32–38 hrs/week), in-person
- Pay: $22–$25 per hour
- Benefits: 401(k), health insurance, disability & life insurance, PTO, employee discount
- Highlights: Split role between chairside assisting and front-desk work—great if you like variety and patient interaction. You’ll help with procedures, sterilization, lab work, phones, scheduling, and check-in/checkout in a family-focused practice.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers list related roles or future openings on the same page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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