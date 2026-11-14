📢 Cicero D99 schools earn strong marks on 2026 state report card

The Illinois State Board of Education released its 2026 Illinois Report Card on Oct. 30. This annual report shows how each school is doing and where there’s room to grow.

For Cicero District 99:

10 schools are rated Commendable

are rated 2 schools are rated Developing

are rated 1 school (Unity Junior High) is rated Comprehensive

Under the new Profiles of Performance system, schools can be rated Exemplary, Approaching Exemplary, Commendable, Developing, or Comprehensive.

Highlights for District 99:

Academic growth improved in 9 schools

improved in Cicero East and Cicero West earned Approaching Exemplary for growth

and earned for growth For English Learner (EL) progress : 10 schools earned Approaching Exemplary , and Liberty and Warren Park earned Exemplary

: earned , and and earned Attendance: 11 schools are Commendable, and Sherlock and Warren Park are Approaching Exemplary

The district says it is using a “Science of Learning” approach that focuses lessons on “to be remembered” content to keep improving.

Families are encouraged to read the full 2026 Illinois Report Card online to see detailed results for each school.