These Chula Vista pups are ready for a fresh start and a loving home. Each one has a unique personality and is looking for someone special to bond with.

Breed: Poodle (Standard)

Poodle (Standard) Age: Adult (7 years)

Adult (7 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Adoption Fee: $0 (private owner)

(private owner) Location/Shelter: For Adoption By Private Owner (Chula Vista, CA)

About Bella:

Bella is an outgoing, extroverted girl who loves people and other dogs. She enjoys being engaged, petted, and included in whatever you’re doing. She’s full of curiosity and loves to explore new places, go on hikes, and visit the beach.

Her current owner is rehoming her due to health issues, so Bella is looking for a new family who can keep her active and involved.

👉 Meet Bella and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Goldendoodle (F1 Golden Retriever x Standard Poodle)

Goldendoodle (F1 Golden Retriever x Standard Poodle) Age: Adult (4 years)

Adult (4 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: White with Brown/Chocolate

White with Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $0 (private owner)

(private owner) Location/Shelter: For Adoption By Private Owner (Chula Vista, CA)

About Butter:

Butter is a goofy, people-loving Goldendoodle who sheds very little. He loves being with people and wants a home that can give him lots of playtime and ongoing engagement.

He can be shy and introverted around other dogs at first, but he’s very outgoing with people and always seeking attention. A patient adopter who can help him feel safe around other dogs would be ideal.

👉 Meet Butter and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Shelter: Chula Vista Animal Care Facility (public)

Phone: (619) 691-5123

About CARGO:

CARGO loves attention and making new human friends. He enjoys playtime, having fun, and is very treat-motivated. Walks can make him a bit nervous, so he’ll need some patient leash training and confidence-building.

Around other dogs, he can be a little pushy and will benefit from guidance and structure to learn good manners. With consistency and love, he’s ready to blossom into someone’s best friend.

👉 Meet CARGO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Chula Vista, CA, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs. Share this with friends and family so they can see these adoptable pups too.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.