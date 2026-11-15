Chula Vista’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options from clinics to big hospital systems and national chains. Here are a few strong picks if you’re ready for your next move in care.

Employer: ACES (Comprehensive Educational Services)

ACES (Comprehensive Educational Services) Location: Chula Vista, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000–$102,000/year + up to $30,000 in incentives

Work with children with autism using ABA in homes, schools, and centers. Strong pay, bonus potential, relocation help up to $10,000, generous PTO, and clear growth paths into leadership.

Employer: Sharp Healthcare Clinic

Sharp Healthcare Clinic Location: Chula Vista, CA (Medical Center, SNF East)

(Medical Center, SNF East) Type: Part-time (0.5 FTE), evenings 3:00 PM–11:30 PM, every other weekend

Pay: $31.35–$43.89/hour (union position, SEIU-UHW)

(union position, SEIU-UHW) Provide bedside care in a skilled nursing setting under RN direction. Good fit if you’re an LVN with BLS and IV cert who wants steady hospital-based hours and union protection.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 1150 Broadway, Chula Vista, CA 91911

Type: Full-time

Pay: $53.85–$94.71/hour + performance bonuses

Lead a busy community pharmacy as Pharmacist in Charge—oversee staff, patient care, immunizations, and outreach. Comes with broad health, financial, and education benefits (401k, stock purchase, paid education, PTO).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.