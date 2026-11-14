Chula Vista has a few solid options right now if you like keeping people and places safe. These roles range from school campuses to residential and retail patrols.

Employer: Sweetwater Union High School District

Sweetwater Union High School District Location: Chula Vista, CA (National City Middle School)

(National City Middle School) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support a middle school campus by helping keep students safe and the grounds calm and orderly. You’ll need a high school diploma, 1 year of related experience, a valid CPR/First Aid certificate, and to pass the SUHSD Campus Assistant exam. Be ready to upload a resume, 3 letters of recommendation, and transcripts with your application.

Employer: Sweetwater Union High School District

Sweetwater Union High School District Location: Chula Vista, CA (Chula Vista High School)

(Chula Vista High School) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep Chula Vista High safe and welcoming for students and staff. This role also calls for a high school diploma, 1 year of related experience, CPR/First Aid, and passing the Campus Assistant proficiency exam, plus resume, 3 recent references, and transcripts uploaded with your application.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Chula Vista, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.15/hour

Schedule: Wed–Sun, 8:00 PM – 3:00 AM

Patrol residential and commercial real estate sites, keep an eye on access points, and write clear reports while providing friendly customer service. Requires being 18+, a high school diploma or equivalent, background check, drug screen, and usually a valid driver’s license for driving posts.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Chula Vista, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00/hour

Schedule: Mon–Tue 5:00 PM – 1:00 AM, Sat–Sun 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Walk retail and mall areas, help deter incidents, and support a safe, welcoming space for shoppers and tenants. Same basic requirements: 18+, high school diploma or equivalent, background check, drug screen, and any state-required licenses.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—polish your resume, gather your references, and click through to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.