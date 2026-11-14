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🚔 Several Public Safety & Security Jobs in Chula Vista
Chula Vista has a few solid options right now if you like keeping people and places safe. These roles range from school campuses to residential and retail patrols.
Campus Assistant (8579) – National City Middle School
- Employer: Sweetwater Union High School District
- Location: Chula Vista, CA (National City Middle School)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support a middle school campus by helping keep students safe and the grounds calm and orderly. You’ll need a high school diploma, 1 year of related experience, a valid CPR/First Aid certificate, and to pass the SUHSD Campus Assistant exam. Be ready to upload a resume, 3 letters of recommendation, and transcripts with your application.
Campus Assistant (8553) – Chula Vista High School
- Employer: Sweetwater Union High School District
- Location: Chula Vista, CA (Chula Vista High School)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help keep Chula Vista High safe and welcoming for students and staff. This role also calls for a high school diploma, 1 year of related experience, CPR/First Aid, and passing the Campus Assistant proficiency exam, plus resume, 3 recent references, and transcripts uploaded with your application.
Security Officer – Full Time Unarmed Residential Patrol
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Chula Vista, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.15/hour
- Schedule: Wed–Sun, 8:00 PM – 3:00 AM
Patrol residential and commercial real estate sites, keep an eye on access points, and write clear reports while providing friendly customer service. Requires being 18+, a high school diploma or equivalent, background check, drug screen, and usually a valid driver’s license for driving posts.
Security Officer – Full Time Shopping Plaza Patrol
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Chula Vista, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.00/hour
- Schedule: Mon–Tue 5:00 PM – 1:00 AM, Sat–Sun 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Walk retail and mall areas, help deter incidents, and support a safe, welcoming space for shoppers and tenants. Same basic requirements: 18+, high school diploma or equivalent, background check, drug screen, and any state-required licenses.
If one of these fits you, don’t wait—polish your resume, gather your references, and click through to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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