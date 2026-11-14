Chula Vista’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand from families, military clinics, and local pet parents. Here are several well-paying roles hiring now across the city.

Employer: Heartstrings Pet Hospice, In-Home Euthanasia & Aftercare

Heartstrings Pet Hospice, In-Home Euthanasia & Aftercare Location: Chula Vista, CA (serving greater San Diego area)

(serving greater San Diego area) Type: Part-time (2–5 day options), also full-time available

Salary: 4-day schedule from $120,000/year; 5-day from $150,000/year + quarterly bonuses

Why it’s interesting: Family-owned practice with no non-compete, flexible schedules, and a focus on calm, in-home end-of-life care instead of a hectic clinic. Includes medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), CE allowance, mileage reimbursement, and wellness perks.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 1150 Broadway, Chula Vista, CA 91911

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $53.85 – $94.71/hour + performance bonuses

Why it’s interesting: Lead a busy community pharmacy, manage staff and operations, and drive patient care and immunization programs. Role comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, including health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and tuition-paid education through Live Better U.

Employer: The Arora Group (supporting Naval Medical Center San Diego)

(supporting Naval Medical Center San Diego) Location: Eastlake Primary Care, Chula Vista, CA

Type: Full-time, weekdays only

Full-time, weekdays only Salary: $166,587.20 – $176,987.20/year

Why it’s interesting: Provide full-scope primary care to military members and families in a clinic setting, Monday–Friday between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. (8.5–10.5 hour shifts). Focus on preventive care, chronic disease management, and patient education in a mission-driven environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—healthcare roles here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.