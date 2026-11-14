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Chula Vista
🏥 Chula Vista Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Pay Openings
12 days ago
Chula Vista’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand from families, military clinics, and local pet parents. Here are several well-paying roles hiring now across the city.
Mobile Veterinarian – In‑Home Hospice & Euthanasia Care
- Employer: Heartstrings Pet Hospice, In-Home Euthanasia & Aftercare
- Location: Chula Vista, CA (serving greater San Diego area)
- Type: Part-time (2–5 day options), also full-time available
- Salary: 4-day schedule from $120,000/year; 5-day from $150,000/year + quarterly bonuses
- Why it’s interesting: Family-owned practice with no non-compete, flexible schedules, and a focus on calm, in-home end-of-life care instead of a hectic clinic. Includes medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), CE allowance, mileage reimbursement, and wellness perks.
Pharmacy Manager (Pharmacist in Charge)
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: 1150 Broadway, Chula Vista, CA 91911
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $53.85 – $94.71/hour + performance bonuses
- Why it’s interesting: Lead a busy community pharmacy, manage staff and operations, and drive patient care and immunization programs. Role comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, including health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and tuition-paid education through Live Better U.
Nurse Practitioner – Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP)
- Employer: The Arora Group (supporting Naval Medical Center San Diego)
- Location: Eastlake Primary Care, Chula Vista, CA
- Type: Full-time, weekdays only
- Salary: $166,587.20 – $176,987.20/year
- Why it’s interesting: Provide full-scope primary care to military members and families in a clinic setting, Monday–Friday between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. (8.5–10.5 hour shifts). Focus on preventive care, chronic disease management, and patient education in a mission-driven environment.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—healthcare roles here tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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