Chula Vista has some solid front-line roles right now, from powersports sales to storage and recycling. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these are worth a look.

Employer: Del Amo Motorsports South Bay (listed via San Diego State University )

Del Amo Motorsports South Bay (listed via ) Location: Chula Vista, CA

Type: Full-time, hourly + commission

Salary: $45,000–$90,000+/year (performance-based)

(performance-based) Schedule: Tue–Sat, 10 AM – 7 PM (off Sun–Mon)

This role is all about helping customers find the right motorcycles and powersports vehicles in a high-energy showroom. You’ll use your sales skills, product training, and CRM tools to earn strong commission, with full benefits and clear room to grow.

Employer: Prime Storage

Location: Chula Vista, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $22.00–$24.00/hour

Most sites close by 6:00 PM and are closed Sundays, which is rare in retail. You’ll rent storage units, handle payments, keep the property clean and secure, and build strong customer relationships, with benefits, bonus potential, and a 401(k) match.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Chula Vista, CA (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This job mixes customer service with light warehouse work at an electronics recycling drop-off. You’ll greet customers, help unload items, take payments, and sort materials—great if you like staying on your feet and don’t mind working both indoors and outdoors.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, benefits, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.