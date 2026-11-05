🍽️ Chula Vista Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings

Chula Vista’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, friendly faces, and good food, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Tender Hooligan

Tender Hooligan Location: Chula Vista, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $17.00/hour

Mix coffee and cocktails in a lively café/bar setting. Great fit if you already have barista or bartending experience and like talking with guests while keeping things clean, safe, and moving fast.

Employer: Phology Noodle House

Location: Chula Vista, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00 – $20.00/hour

Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule, paid training

Help prep fresh ingredients and keep the kitchen spotless so meals go out on time. Good for someone who likes hands-on work, learning knife skills, and growing kitchen experience.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)

Location: Chula Vista, CA (must be flexible within ~50 miles)

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $30.00 – $33.00/hour (plus bonus opportunities)

Run a busy Panda Express location, leading the team, hitting sales goals, and keeping guests happy. Comes with paid leadership training, free meals while working, and a full benefits package for long-term growth in restaurant management.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon—good food jobs in Chula Vista get picked up fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.